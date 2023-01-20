Watch Now
San Diego Police investigate shooting in Gaslamp Quarter

KGTV
Posted at 6:34 AM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 10:31:25-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A shooting in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter that left a man with serious injuries prompted a large police presence early Friday morning.

San Diego Police said officers were called to the 600 block of L Street just before 4:30 a.m. in response to reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find a man with what was described as trauma to his upper body.

Police did not provide any further information on what led to the shooting or the injured man’s condition.

ABC 10News learned a SWAT team and SDPD Homicide unit detectives were called to the scene

Because of the investigation, police are asking the public to avoid the following streets:

  • Sixth Avenue and J Street
  • Sixth Avenue and K Street
  • Seventh Avenue and K Street
  • Tony Gwynn Drive

