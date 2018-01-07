Two hospitalized after being attacked by 6-12 men at Mission Beach fire pit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Two people were hospitalized late Saturday night after being attacked by six to 12 men at a fire pit on Mission Beach.

Police say the incident happened on the 2600 block of Mission Boulevard around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

A 38-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen, right hand and left calf and a 58-year-old man was stabbed in the hand, right thigh and suffered a broken nose.

According to police, someone from the fire pit took both victims to the hospital following the attack.

The suspects were only described as Hispanic men wearing white tank tops and jean shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.