21 people, including 14 with disabilities, rescued from El Cajon house fire

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- Firefighters rescued 21 people, including children, from a house on fire in El Cajon early Sunday morning.

Officials say 14 of those rescued from the house fire on Willow Glen Drive were disabled adults and children that were adopted by the family that lives in the home.

Three service dogs were also rescued from the Sunday morning fire.

Outside the home, a car could be seen completely blackened by the fire. One of the home's windows and a minivan were also heavily damaged by the blaze.

Firefighters say the fire started in a car parked outside the home and quickly spread.

The fire department says they were able to act quickly despite having limited access to water in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.