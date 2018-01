SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Seven motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and nine vehicles were impounded at an overnight sobriety/driver's license checkpoint in San Diego, a police officer said today.

Four citations were also issued during the checkpoint at 1400 G St. that began at 10:50 p.m. Saturday and ended at 3 a.m. today, said San Diego police officer Mark McCullough.

RELATED: DUI suspect in fatal I-15 pileup crash pleads not guilty to charges

Officers also cited six motorists for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked license, McCullough said.

RELATED: DUI-related arrests, fatalities up in San Diego over New Year's holiday