BONSALL, Calif. (KGTV) -- A man died Monday afternoon after his tractor reportedly flipped over in Bonsall.

According to North County firefighters, the incident happened on the 30000 block of Cll La Reina. Crews say the man was doing yard work when his tractor flipped over on top of him.

At this time, it’s unclear what exactly caused the tractor to flip over.