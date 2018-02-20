San Diego police respond to possible threat found on High Tech High campus in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are investigating a possible threat at High Tech High in Point Loma.



A school official told 10News they requested police presence this morning after a threat was discovered on the campus.



The official did not have details on the nature of the threat, but noted parents were notified of the situation via email.



A parent told 10News she had heard from other parents that a threatening message was written in a girls' restroom.



As of 10 a.m., San Diego police officers were at the school conducting an on-campus investigation.



More information will be posted as this story develops.



