San Diego police respond to possible threat found on High Tech High campus in Point Loma

Jermaine Ong
9:22 AM, Feb 20, 2018
High Tech High on 2291 Truxton Road in Point Loma (Google Street view)

Google Street

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are investigating a possible threat at High Tech High in Point Loma.

A school official told 10News they requested police presence this morning after a threat was discovered on the campus.

The official did not have details on the nature of the threat, but noted parents were notified of the situation via email.

A parent told 10News she had heard from other parents that a threatening message was written in a girls' restroom.

As of 10 a.m., San Diego police officers were at the school conducting an on-campus investigation.

More information will be posted as this story develops.

