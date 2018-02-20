SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) -- Parents of San Marcos High School students are on alert after threats were allegedly made against the school Monday night.

A 10News viewer emailed to alert the newsroom, saying the threat came through Snapchat.

"San Marcos High School has received a threat from a student that there will be shooting tomorrow," he wrote. "The threat came through Snapchat. A message has been sent to parents that they are investigating the situation."

Law enforcement is actively investigating social media rumors of a possible threat to SMHS. Deputies will be posted at the school tomorrow. While these rumors are unsubstantiated at this point we are taking them seriously. Your students will be safe and protected at school. — San Marcos USD (@SanMarcosUSD) February 20, 2018

Another parent forwarded the message sent to her by the school district, informing parents and students that the school will have increased security on Tuesday.

Melissa Hunt, the superintendent of the San Marcos Unified School District sent this email to parents:

"This is Melissa Hunt, Superintendent of San Marcos Unified School District, this evening we were alerted to social media rumors of a possible shooting at San Marcos High School. Law enforcement is actively investigating. Deputies will be posted at the school tomorrow. While these rumors are unsubstantiated at this point we are taking them very seriously. We also appreciate the community members who alerted us with the district and law enforcement. Your students will be safe and protected at school."

*This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update as details become available.

.