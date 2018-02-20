Increased security after alleged shooting threat on San Marcos High
10:02 PM, Feb 19, 2018
SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) -- Parents of San Marcos High School students are on alert after threats were allegedly made against the school Monday night.
A 10News viewer emailed to alert the newsroom, saying the threat came through Snapchat.
"San Marcos High School has received a threat from a student that there will be shooting tomorrow," he wrote. "The threat came through Snapchat. A message has been sent to parents that they are investigating the situation."
Law enforcement is actively investigating social media rumors of a possible threat to SMHS. Deputies will be posted at the school tomorrow. While these rumors are unsubstantiated at this point we are taking them seriously. Your students will be safe and protected at school.