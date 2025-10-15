The Streamline: Sharp nurses picket for better pay and benefits; is there a holiday job shortage?

Happy Hump Day!

Today, Sharp HealthCare nurses are taking their concerns public by holding an informational picket over pay and the system’s sick leave policy. We have details on when and where the pickets are taking place, as well as Sharp’s response to the picket.

TOP STORY:

On Wednesday, thousands of Sharp HealthCare nurses and other employees in the Sharp system begin the first day of a three-day informational picket as they push for a new union contract.

The United Nurses Association of California/Union of Health Care Professionals had their contract expire on Sept. 30, and they are now negotiating for a new contract with Sharp that asks for higher wages and improved patient safety.

Some nurses told ABC 10News they are being paid less than nurses at UC San Diego and Kaiser Permanente.

However, Sharp HealthCare told ABC 10News their nurses are paid at or above market rate.

Another main issue for nurses is Sharp’s sick leave policy -- nurses say they have an extremely slow accrual rate for sick days and can be disciplined for using them.

In a statement, Sharp HealthCare said of their sick leavy policy: “Our sick leave policies align with state laws and Sharp provides our nurses with the resources for managing sick days and leaves of absence when needed.”

One Sharp nurse said, “They said they're in line with the law and they didn't want to have a discussion about that, so we've now asked for 48 hours front loaded and we asked them to take away the disciplinary measure of that policy. Currently, they write you up if you don't have enough sick time banked, but we only accrue two hours per pay period. So, it takes most nurses about 10 weeks to get one day.”

The informational picket, slated to run Wednesday-Friday from 6 a.m.-9 a.m. each day, is not a strike or a work stoppage.

Pickets will take place at the following locations:



Wednesday at the Sharp Metro Campus (7901 Frost St., San Diego)

Thursday at Sharp Grossmont (5555 Grossmont Center Dr., La Mesa)

Friday at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center (751 Medical Center Ct., Chula Vista)

Sharp officials said hospitals will remain fully staffed and they don’t expect any impact on patient care.

Meanwhile, Kaiser Permanente health care employees in San Diego County and across California and Hawaii enter the second day of their workers' strike.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli military said Wednesday that one of the bodies handed over by Hamas the previous day as part of the ceasefire deal is not that of a hostage who was held in Gaza, adding to tensions over the fragile truce in the two-year war.

Four bodies were handed over by Hamas on Tuesday to ease pressure on the ceasefire, following an earlier four on Monday — hours after the last 20 living hostages were released. In all, Israel has been awaiting the return of the bodies of 28 deceased hostages.

Israel, which released around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees on Monday, is also handing over bodies of Palestinians under the deal, a step awaited by many families in Gaza whose relatives went missing during the war.

The military said that after the "examinations at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, the fourth body handed over to Israel by Hamas does not match any of the hostages." There was no immediate word on whose body it was.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded earlier Wednesday that Hamas fulfill the requirements laid out in the ceasefire deal — introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump — about the return of the hostages' bodies.

“We will not compromise on this and will not stop our efforts until we return the last deceased hostage, until the last one,” Netanyahu said.

Story by Melanie Lidman and Samy Magdy, Associated Press

CONSUMER:

The return of pumpkin patches typically marks the start of the holiday hiring season, but there may not be as many jobs to go around this year.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel looks into what’s driving the hiring slowdown and where you can still find work:

Seasonal hiring expected to drop to lowest levels since 2009

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Nearly a week after a truck slammed into the Gelato 101 shop in Encinitas, sending a boy to the hospital and forcing the store’s owner to shut down his business temporarily.

WATCH — Reporter Emily Coffey follows through with the shop owner about his long road to recovery and his personal connection to the boy’s family:



