San Diego County Kaiser Permanente health care workers go on strike

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Thousands of unionized Kaiser Permanente registered nurses and other health professionals began a five-day strike Tuesday in California and Hawaii amid ongoing contract negotiations -- but Kaiser officials said affected facilities remain open with some adjustments.

Workers represented by the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals began picketing at 7 a.m. at locations across the region, including at these locations in San Diego County:



Zion Medical Center in Grantville (4647 Zion Ave.)

San Diego Medical Center in Kearny Mesa (9455 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.)

San Marcos Medical Center (360 Rush Dr.)

According to the union, picketing at Zion Medical Center was expected to occur Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday; picketing at the Kearny Mesa hospital was expected to happen Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday; picketing at the San Marcos hospital was expected Tuesday-Saturday.

All strikes were set to run from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Union officials said the strike was scheduled to end 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Participating workers include registered nurses, pharmacists, nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, midwives, physician assistants, rehab therapists, speech language pathologists, dietitians and other specialty health- care professionals, according to the union.

"We do not take the decision to strike lightly. A strike is always a last resort, reached only after every other option has been exhausted," the union said in a statement issued Sunday. "Over the past several months, our bargaining teams have met with Kaiser Permanente at both the local and national tables in good faith.

"When Kaiser requested mediation in recent weeks, we agreed in the hope of achieving a breakthrough. We've made ourselves available to meet anytime, anywhere throughout the 10-day notice period -- and beyond."

"Despite these efforts, Kaiser has not agreed to a contract that delivers on the core priorities of the frontline health care professionals who make Kaiser work every day. We're speaking up for better care."

Kaiser Permanente said it prepared contingency plans to ensure services during the strike.

The company said hospitals and medical offices will remain open during the strike, and will shift appointments to virtual care via phone, video and e-chat. In some cases, some health appointments, elective surgeries and procedures will be rescheduled.

Kaiser emphasized that facilities will be staffed by physicians, experienced managers and trained staff with added licensed contract professionals as needed. Additionally, the company said it will be onboarding up to 7,600 nurses, clinicians and other staff to work during the strike -- individuals who have worked for them before.

More than 1,000 Kaiser employees have also volunteered to be reassigned to work in strike locations, the company said.

Members can find the updates on care impacts at kp.org. Kaiser expects normal operations to resume after 7 a.m. Sunday.

"We remain committed to bargaining in good faith for a fair agreement that balances fair pay with high-quality, affordable care," Kaiser said in a statement. "We will continue providing the care our members rely on while honoring employees and protecting patients."

According to Kaiser, the company has been working with the Alliance of Health Care Unions since May to reach new national and local agreements to support nearly 61,000 employees. The company said that the heart of the negotiation is a dispute about wages.

The company reported that Alliance-represented employees earn, on average, 16% more than peers elsewhere. Kaiser's latest offer would provide an additional 21.5% over the four-year contract, as well as improves medical and pension benefits, the company said.

"We value every member of our team, and our history of collaboration with labor unions," Kaiser Permanente said.

The Alliance initially sought a 38% wage increase over four years, but now seeks 25%, which Kaiser Permanente described as a figure "out of step with today's economic realities and rising health care costs," according to the company.

Such a wage hike would increase the company's $6.3 billion annual payroll and may lead to higher rates for members and customers, with serious market implications, officials said.

"Our 21.5% offer will increase payroll for this group by nearly $2 billion in total by 2029," Kaiser said in a statement. "Anything beyond 21.5% will require us to further increase rates for our members and customers at a time when health care costs are increasingly unaffordable and many are having to make the difficult choice to go without coverage. We have a responsibility to the right thing for our employees and our members and customers."

Meanwhile, the union argued that Kaiser has the ability to pay -- saying that, in 2021, the company's reserves stood at $44 billion. In 2024, Kaiser reached $66 billion in reserves, an increase of $22 billion, the union said.

"This is not a money problem. It's a priority problem," according to a statement from the Alliance.

The union said its request for an increase of 25% was, in part, to address an 18.5% inflation increase.

"We're not asking for special treatment -- we're asking for equal treatment. Our proposal of a 25% wage increase over four years is designed to restore what was lost, keep pace with the cost of living and recognize the value of our members' labor," the Alliance said in a statement.

