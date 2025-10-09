Child hospitalized after being hit by truck at Encinitas gelato shop

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — A child was taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into an Encinitas gelato shop Wednesday night.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened on the 400 block of south Highway 101 and D Street around 6 p.m.

The department said a man driving a Chevy Silverado hit a car while traveling north, sending the truck barreling into Gelato 101. A child sitting with family was struck and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The details surrounding the crash are unclear at this time, but authorities said the man driving the truck complained of an injury and was taken to the hospital before being detained.

Authorities added that the truck will remain inside the business until a structural engineer can assess the damage and determine the structural integrity of the building.

