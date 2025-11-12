The Streamline: City to review SDPD's surveillance tech; House vote could end shutdown

Happy Wednesday!

Today, the San Diego Police Department will make their case to city leaders to continue its program that uses smart streetlights and automated license plate readers to help solve crimes.

Could this be the day the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history comes to an end? House members scrambling to return to Washington, D.C., to vote on the plan the Senate approved on Monday.

We’re following through with a South Bay couple cooking up meals for SNAP recipients and the special donation they received after reporter Michael Chen’s initial story first aired last week.

The San Diego City Council on Wednesday will review the police department’s request to continue the use of surveillance technology across the city.

San Diego Police officials have said the smart streetlights and license plate readers are helping them solve crimes, but some community members are questioning the cost in both dollars and privacy.

Within the past two years, numerous smart streetlights and automated license plate readers have been installed around San Diego.

Data from the cameras, according to police, have helped them make more than 200 arrests in 2024 – including the arrest of a suspect in two attempted kidnappings at Mission Valley Mall and the arrests of suspects in a series of hate crimes in Hillcrest.

Despite the technology being considered a crime-fighting gamechanger, there has been some pushback from community members over privacy.

The Citizens Advisory Board said the city has spent more than $5 million over the last two years on smart streetlights and searches of the system only helped in 0.2% of cases.

San Diego Police are trying to shore up confidence in the system, noting they are not sharing data with any out-of-state law enforcement agencies.

The department is also looking to update their police to make it clear the data collected will also not be shared with the federal government.

SDPD officials are scheduled to present their proposed changes to the programs before the City Council at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Mayor Todd Gloria is encouraging San Diego residents to attend the meeting to share their thoughts on the technology.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

The Supreme Court extended an order blocking full SNAP payments amid signals that the government shutdown could soon end and food aid payments resume.

The order keeps a chaotic situation in place at least for a few more days. People who depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to feed their families in some states have received their full monthly allocations, while others have received nothing.

The Senate has approved a bill to end the longest shutdown in U.S. history, and the House could vote on it as early as Wednesday.

Reopening the government would restart the program, which helps 42 million people buy groceries, but it’s not clear how quickly full payments would resume.

As colder weather arrives, homeowners will likely be running their heating systems more frequently.

With so many community members concerned over losing SNAP benefits amid the government shutdown, Desiree Sullivan and her husband stepped in to provide meals for families in need.

Nearly a week after ABC 10News' story aired, the South Bay couple has received donations and offers from volunteers to help out.

