Chula Vista couple cooks up support for neighbors who lost SNAP benefits

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A Chula Vista mother of four is turning her kitchen into a beacon of hope for neighbors struggling after losing their SNAP benefits.

Desiree Sullivan and her husband, both experienced in food service, are preparing to serve up to 100 free spaghetti dinners every Friday for families in need.

Sullivan, a former food truck manager, was moved to action after seeing news coverage about the loss of SNAP benefits affecting local families. Her husband, Jaycee, who works as a cook, joined her mission to provide relief through food.

"I was like, ‘What can my husband and I do?' and what we can do is cook," Sullivan said.

The couple posted their offer on the Nextdoor app, and responses came quickly from families in need.

"I'm a mother of 5 affected by the loss of SNAP benefits," read one of the messages they received.

Sullivan's compassion stems from personal experience. As a child, her family was often homeless while living in the San Diego area.

"I know what's it's like to be going to bed with an empty stomach, wondering where your next meal is going to come from," Sullivan said.

Those childhood memories fuel her desire to ensure others don't face the same struggle.

"They're not going to have to worry at least for one night where their food is going to come from," Sullivan said.

The couple plans to deliver meals to homes and senior complexes from Kearny Mesa to Spring Valley every Friday. They're preparing between 75 and 100 meals for their first distribution.

Sullivan and her husband aren't the only San Diego County residents stepping up to help. On the Nextdoor app, from Normal Heights to Leucadia, postings of neighbors installing small food pantries in front of their homes, with some are converting free libraries into food distribution points.

"If one person can do this, imagine what a whole community can do. I feel like as human beings, no matter what your political stance is, we should take care of each other," Sullivan said.

Community members have already offered to donate supplies for the meal preparation. The Sullivans are also seeking access to a commercial kitchen to expand their operation.

Anyone interested in donating can email Sullivan at Sullivandesiree0@gmail.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

