San Diego Police investigate second attempted kidnapping at Mission Valley Mall this week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are investigating following a second attempted kidnapping in a parking lot at Mission Valley Mall.

According to police, the incident happened Thursday in the same location. Police said during a news conference that a Hispanic or Arabic man picked up a 5-year-old girl and attempted to put her into a vehicle.

Police noted that the suspect's description is similar to that of Tuesday's attempted kidnapping.

The incident comes just two days after another such event at Mission Valley Mall. That incident happened near a Buffalo Wild Wings on mall property.

According to police, a mother was walking next to her six-year-old daughter, who was pushing her younger sibling in a stroller Tuesday afternoon.

While the family was walking, they passed a 40-year-old Hispanic man about 5 feet 10 inches tall. Police said the man began to follow the family before grabbing the six-year-old girl and lifting her off the ground.

That suspect was described as having black collar-length hair, a beard, and glasses. “He was wearing a bright 'baby blue' shirt, gray pants, and white tennis-style shoes," SDPD officials stated.

Police said Thursday the man was spotted driving a black Chevy Volt with license plate number 7VBS762.

“The man walked a couple of feet in the opposite direction while carrying the girl. The child screamed, causing the man to release her," police said.

As of Thursday, the suspect remains outstanding, and anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 858-495-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.