The Streamline: Proposed fix for Tijuana sewage crisis; the live shopping trend

This morning, some San Diego leaders are planning to bring relief to the thousands of South Bay residents impacted every day by the Tijuana sewage crisis. We’re looking at the proposal that would put more money towards solving the issue.

Meanwhile, with tensions already high in Minneapolis after the deadly shooting of Alex Pretti, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar was assaulted at a town hall meeting in the city after she called for the abolishment of ICE.

In your consumer news, Marie Coronel puts the spotlight on live shopping, a rising trend that is helping businesses and online sellers bring in more money thanks to the power of social media.



President Donald Trump said a “big investigation” was underway into the killing of protester and ICU nurse Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis.

“I want to see the investigation. I’m going to be watching over it, and I want a very honorable and honest investigation. I have to see it myself,” the president said as he left the White House on Tuesday.

The comment is the latest marker of Trump’s sudden turnabout on the issue as his administration confronts growing pushback — including from some Republicans and Second Amendment advocates — on federal agents’ tactics in the second fatal shooting from the aggressive immigration operation in Minnesota.

A day earlier, the White House made an effort to distance Trump from some early comments by high-ranking administration officials who had branded Pretti as a domestic terrorist despite videos of the encounter contradicting their narrative.

Immigration agents were active Tuesday across the Twin Cities region, but it was unclear if officials had changed tactics after the shift in tone from the White House.

Man tackled to ground after spraying unknown substance on Rep. Ilhan Omar at Minneapolis town hall

A man has sprayed an unknown substance on U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar before being tackled to the ground during a town hall she was hosting.

The incident took place in Minneapolis, where tensions over federal immigration enforcement have come to a head after agents fatally shot an intensive care nurse and a mother of three this month.

The audience cheered as the man was pinned down and his arms were tied behind his back.

In video of the incident, someone in the crowd can be heard saying, “Oh my god, he sprayed something on her.” Omar continued the town hall after he was ushered out of the room.

A new kind of shopping is blowing up in the U.S. -- it's called live shopping, where people are selling products live on social media.

Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows how this rising trend works and how it's helping businesses thrive:

Live shopping trend turns social media into modern QVC for entrepreneurs

San Diego County Supervisors Terra Lawson-Remer and Paloma Aguirre on Wednesday will bring forward their proposal for immediate infrastructure construction at a sewage hot spot on the Tijuana River along Saturn Boulevard and a concurrent medical study.

The proposal came about through the Ad Hoc Subcommittee on the Tijuana River Sewage Crisis and calls for $4.75 million from recently "unlocked" county funds and will be heard by the Board of Supervisors at its meeting.

"The Tijuana River sewage crisis requires both long-term solutions and action now," Lawson-Remer said. "We're moving on both tracks at once, advancing permanent fixes while taking immediate steps to reduce the toxic exposure San Diegans face every day."

The sewage hot spot along Saturn Boulevard became the focus of studies last year by a team from University of California San Diego.

In 2024, the number of foul odor complaints spiked precipitously among residents near the Tijuana River. The readings the team took found levels of hydrogen sulfide -- also known as sewer gas because of the rotten egg, sewage smell it emits -- 4,500 times more than what is typical for an urban area.

Strangely, though, the highest readings were not coming from the river itself or even the ocean, but in an inland area in the Nestor neighborhood.

What the scientists found is that a wastewater discharge pipe was expelling thousands of gallons of sewage into a confined area, creating turbulence and foam. When the bubbles in the foam burst, they released gases into the air -- more than 1,000 different kinds, including many that are toxic. These aerosolized pollutants then produced the noxious odors residents had noted for years.

Once the source of much of the smell was located, the UCSD team began monitoring gas levels at the site off Saturn Boulevard, what became known as the "hot spot." Elevated gas levels corresponded to increased odor complaints at an almost perfect correlation. The residents of the area had clocked the noxious gas better than scientific measurements up to that point.

The largest portion of the requested funds -- $2.5 million -- would be earmarked for a temporary pipe extension at the hot spot to reduce turbidity and thus the aerosolization of hydrogen sulfide and other potentially harmful compounds.

Another $2 million would go toward a comprehensive, multi-year health study to track and quantify the health outcomes of residents exposed to chronic contamination and $250,000 for a health study analyzing historical health data to identify existing patterns of illness linked to the river valley.

"For too long, our communities have been told there was nothing to be done, it isn't that big of a deal, and to wait for someone else to fix it," Aguirre said. "That narrative is not only, unequivocally false, but an insult to the residents feeling the effect of the pollution every single day. We have to do something now -- the days of downplaying and brushing this crisis under the rug are over.

"This isn't just a sewage issue; it's a public health emergency, and it's time we fund it like one."

The project would also seek to formalize agreements with the city of San Diego and the U.S. Navy to expedite construction and site access.

In September, the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to increase the county's recognized emergency reserves from $692 million to $1.327 billion, "unlocking" the difference for possible spending.

Story by City News Service

