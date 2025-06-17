Study: Tijuana River sewage visible from space via NASA tool

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Tijuana River sewage crisis in San Diego’s South Bay can be seen from space, according to a new study published in ScienceDirect’s Science of the Total Environment journal.

Using a special tool aboard the International Space Station, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory recently captured photos of the South Bay that detected a type of bacteria in the air that can make people sick if they ingest or inhale it.

Scientists have detected the same form of bacteria in water samples on the ground.

The Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) tool used to capture the photos is typically used to map minerals on Earth.

Now, scientists are testing if it can be used to map the planet’s water quality.

Imperial Beach Paloma Aguirre responded to the study, saying: “When toxic wastewater pollution is so out of control that it’s visible from space, that’s no longer a local crisis—it’s a flashing red alert. I hope this NASA report is a wake-up call for every level of government. The science is clear, the health risks are real, and seeing it all from space satellities just underscores what South County families are being forced to endure.

Now especially, the EPA must stay the course on the infrastructure upgrades to the border sewage plant they pledged to fast track. Any delay is unacceptable. And the County needs to stop sitting on the sidelines and start investing in the basic infrastructure we need to protect our air, water, and health.

This should also serve as a reminder to County Government that it needs to get off the sidelines and get skin in the game on this fight protect South County’s air, water, health and economy.

I’ve proposed a 5-point sewage action plan for the County to adopt focused on eliminating toxic hot spots and protecting children’s health. If the County can’t take serious action on a sewage crisis we can see from outer space, maybe it’s because the County politicians downtown are living on another planet.”