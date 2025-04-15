Supervisor Desmond urges penalties against Mexico for Tijuana River sewage

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One day after noxious odors from massive wastewater dumping prompted county health guidance for residents near the Tijuana River, County Supervisor Jim Desmond Tuesday called on the federal government to impose penalties against Mexico if it continues such dumping.

"For too long, Mexico has been allowed to get away with releasing hundreds of millions of gallons of raw sewage into the United States -- poisoning our beaches, sickening our residents, and even forcing Navy SEALs to relocate training operations," Desmond said. "That should end now."

On Monday, the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District reported higher-than-normal hydrogen sulfide readings from the Tijuana River, prompting the county to offer guidance to residents concerned about the air.

According to the county, the increase in odors "appears to be associated with reports from the (International Boundary and Water Commission) that sewage infrastructure work in Mexico has resulted in the release of up to 5 million gallons per night of sewage into the Tijuana River Valley."

Desmond took a heavy-handed tack, urging the federal government to restrict the flow of potable water to Tijuana and consider limiting cross- border travel between Mexico and the United States in the region.

"It's clear that Mexico will not act unless real pressure is applied," he said. "This is a national security issue and a public health crisis. Residents are getting sick. Their pets are getting sick. And our elite military forces are being put at risk. It's unacceptable -- and it's time to hold Mexico accountable."

The heavy flow of wastewater reported in the past week comes in addition to "rogue sewage flows" being investigated by the IBWC with its partners in Mexico. The IBWC operates the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant and is tasked with collaborating with Mexico on border water issues.

As a result of the odors, county public health officials urged nearby residents to limit outdoor activities, keep doors closed and use indoor fans and air purifiers to increase circulation and the quality of air.

The APCD offers free purifiers for those in the three principally effected ZIP codes remain available -- 91932, 92154 and 92173 -- representing Imperial Beach, San Ysidro, Nestor and other South Bay neighborhoods. Apply for purifiers at https://www.sdapcd.org/content/sdapcd/about/tj-river-valley/aire.html.

"Our friends, co-workers and families who live or work near the Tijuana River Valley deserve access to clean air and beaches," said Dr. Ankita Kadakia, the county's interim public health officer. "While the county continues to advocate to the federal government for a solution that stops the flow of untreated wastewater, we also want people to be aware of the steps they can take when confronted by offensive hydrogen sulfide odors."

People with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or other chronic lung conditions should have emergency medications such as rescue inhalers readily available, according to a statement from the county. If symptoms from strong odors persist, are worrisome or worsen, people should seek medical care.

Mexico began releasing between 3-5 million gallons of wastewater daily last week into the Tijuana River as the country works on a major infrastructure project in Tijuana to replace a sewer pipeline.

"The county of San Diego urges federal officials to continue working with their counterparts in Mexico on stopping the flow of raw sewage and bringing an ultimate resolution to this longtime source of water and air pollution," a statement from the county reads.

