The Streamline: San Diego braces for strong storm as 2025 comes to an end

San Diego, it's the last day of 2025!

Another winter storm is pushing into San Diego on New Year’s Eve, with the heavy rain and strong winds expected to last through the start of 2026. We have the latest info and meteorologist Megan Parry’s microclimate forecasts to help you prepare.

Plus, we’re learning more about a homicide investigation in Bay Park, including the issues that prompted the victim to file a restraining order against her husband just weeks before Monday’s tragedy.

Here is everything you need to know in the Dec. 31 edition of the Streamline newsletter:

TOP STORY:

San Diego's leaders are asking residents to prepare for the second winter storm in as many weeks, set to dump rain on the region from Wednesday through the weekend.

Additionally, strong high tides known as "king tides" are expected to hit the region between Thursday and Sunday.

During last week's storm, which brought coastal areas in San Diego between 0.4 to 0.65 inches of rain, city crews responded to more than 250 storm- related incidents, including 151 reports of downed trees and limbs.

For safety, people are encouraged to avoid parking under trees during or ahead of a storm.

"Our city teams remain committed to ensuring operations continue running smoothly and we're able to meet the needs of those who rely on us, whether it's through maintenance, inspections or coordinated response planning," said Stormwater Department Assistant Deputy Director Amanda Parra.

During the rains, crews from the city's Storm Patrol operation will be monitoring areas throughout the city and responding to incidents, such as temporary flooding and downed trees or branches.

Residents can report storm-related issues, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done app or by calling 619-527-7500. If it is a life- threatening emergency, call 911.

San Diego's stormwater department is cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, along with sweeping streets. City staff will be monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains during the storm for any issues.

Employees will also monitor recently cleared channels in the Chollas Creek area, which saw heavy flooding and property damage in the winter storms of January 2024.

Residents can reduce the risk of flooding near their homes and properties by taking a few simple steps:



Sweep and pick up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near the home

Keep the lids securely closed on trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection. Place each bin 2 to 3 feet away from the curb so as not to impede stormwater

Turn off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff

Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding

The city asked that people not try to drive, ride or walk through flood waters

Sandbags are also available in limited supply and can be picked up at 11 recreation centers centrally located in each City Council district. Sandbags are limited to 10 bags per city of San Diego household or business, but sand is not provided.

CLICK HERE FOR CITY AND COUNTY SANDBAG LOCATIONS

The city is also taking steps to fortify homeless shelters with sandbags and have contingency plans in place in the event of flooding.

Story by City News Service

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

(AP) — California has announced plans to delay the revocation of 17,000 commercial driver’s licenses until March, but Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the state could lose $160 million if it does that.

The move on Tuesday came a week after immigrant groups filed a lawsuit.

California had decided to revoke the licenses after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy pressured the state to make sure immigrants who are in the country illegally aren’t granted them.

The Transportation Department has been prioritizing this issue ever since a truck driver who wasn't authorized to be in the U.S. caused a crash in Florida that killed three people in August.

Duffy said the state must revoke the illegal licenses by Jan. 5.

Story by Josh Funk, AP Transportation Writer

CONSUMER:

If you’re looking to pounce on some New Year’s sales, experts say your credit card might offer more protections than the store.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows some of the hidden benefits and security protections available to you at no charge:

What consumers should know about protections their credit cards offer

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Court documents obtained by ABC 10News detail a wife fearful of her husband weeks before a tragic crash and fire at the couple's Bay Park home.

WATCH — Anchor Max Goldwasser shares what led Monica Coates to file a restraining order against her husband:

New information in death investigation

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: