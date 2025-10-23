Driver in deadly semi crash on I-10 in Ontario was in the U.S. illegally

A truck driver accused of causing a deadly eight-vehicle collision on Interstate 10 in Ontario, California, was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, according to state police.

Jashanpreet Singh, 21, was arrested Tuesday following the fatal accident that claimed three lives. Singh is originally from India and crossed the U.S. border from Mexico in 2022 illegally, according to Homeland Security officials.

The collision occurred on the busy freeway in Ontario, involving multiple vehicles. State police have not disclosed whether Singh holds a valid commercial driver's license.

Singh is currently being held without bail in San Bernardino County.