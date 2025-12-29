San Diego Police: Woman killed, husband detained after vehicle crashes into Clairemont home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman died Monday morning after San Diego Police said her husband intentionally drove a truck into their Clairemont home.

According to SDPD officials, the crash happened at around 7:38 a.m. in the 4300 block of Dakota Drive. The crash also sparked a fire inside the residence that responding firefighters quickly extinguished.

While the circumstances that led to the incident are still under investigation, police confirmed the male driver was detained in connection with the collision.

The husband, who was not identified, was hospitalized with what police described as “significant” injuries.

Police said investigators are working to determine if the man's wife died as a result of the crash or fire.

No other injuries were reported.

Bong Yung, who lives near the couple’s home, told ABC 10News he’s known them since he moved into the neighborhood in 2017. He described the couple as very friendly and outgoing.

However, Yung said the husband has dealt with mental health issues over the past few months. The husband, according to Yung, moved out of the Clairemont home about a month ago because of those issues.

Yung also told ABC 10News that he spoke with the wife about a week ago. Yung said she told him their sons were visiting for Christmas, but she had not spoken to her husband recently.

According to police, a temporary restraining order was in place against the husband.