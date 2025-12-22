Where to pick up sandbags ahead of heavy rain Christmas week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With heavy rain expected to start late Tuesday, Dec. 23, the City of San Diego is taking steps to prepare for the wet weather.

The City says its Stormwater Department is cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, and sweeping streets to reduce trash and pollutants from entering waterways during the rain. Throughout the storm, City staff will be monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains for any issues.

According to the City, teams have cleared tons of debris and vegetation from storm channels over the past several months.

It will also be monitoring recently cleared channels in the Chollas Creek area, which was heavily impacted by the winter storms of January 2024.

The City is also asking residents to plan ahead of the storm by taking some steps:



Sweep and pick up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near your home.

Keep the lids securely closed on trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection. Place each bin approximately 2 to 3 feet away from the curb so as not to impede the stormwater flowing on the street.

Proactively turn off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff.

Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding.

The City has also listed locations where sandbags will be available in limited supply:



Council District 1 - Pacific Beach Recreation Center, 1405 Diamond St.

Council District 2 (inland) - North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave.

Council District 2 (coastal) - Robb Field Athletic Area, 2525 Bacon St.

Council District 3 - Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive

Council District 4 - Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive

Council District 5 - Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive

Council District 6 - Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Drive

Council District 7 - Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 5155 Greenbrier Ave.

Council District 8 – Silver Wing Recreation Center, 3737 Arey Drive

Council District 8 - Southcrest Recreation Center, 4149 Newton Ave.

Council District 9 - City Heights Recreation Center, 4380 Landis St.

Sandbags will be available at the locations above during the recreation center's open hours. They will be limited to 10 bags per household or business, and sand will not be provided.

During the rains, the city says multiple crews from its Storm Patrol operation will be actively monitoring areas throughout the city and responding to incidents, such as temporary flooding and downed trees or branches.

If you see any storm-related issues, such as flooding or downed trees, you can report them by calling (619) 527-7500 or by using the Get It Done app. If it is a life-threatening emergency, the City says to call 911