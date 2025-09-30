The Streamline: Padres start playoff run in NL Wild Card Series; tips to keep your personal information safe

Happy Tuesday, it's the last day of September!

Major League Baseball’s postseason is here, and the San Diego Padres will kick off their National League Wild Card Series today against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. We have details on the matchup and how you can watch today's Game 1.

Also, time is running out for lawmakers to reach a deal to avert a federal government shutdown. As of early this morning, chances for an agreement appear to be fading — which could then result in the first government shutdown in seven years.

Here's what you need to know for September 30:

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Tuesday, Sept. 30 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

Hey, Friar Faithful: It’s time for the playoffs!

The San Diego Padres begin their postseason journey to the World Series on Tuesday with a best-of-3 National League Wild Card Series against the Chicago Cubs in the Windy City.

After a roller-coaster of a regular season, the Padres ended the season strong by winning seven of their final eight games to finish with a 90-72 record and clinch the second NL Wild Card spot.

Meanwhile, the Cubs ended the 2025 campaign with a 92-70 record to hold off the Friars for the top NL Wild Card spot.

The starting pitchers for Tuesday’s Game 1 at Wrigley Field will be Nick Pivetta (13-5) for the Padres and Matthew Boyd (14-8) for the Cubs.

You can watch today's Game 1 on ABC10, with first pitch at 12:08 p.m. Pacific time. Game 2 on Wednesday will also be on ABC10, with first pitch scheduled for 12:08 p.m. Pacific time.

A decisive Game 3 will be played Thursday (time yet to be determined) if the teams split the first two games.

The teams matched up early in the season, with the Cubs taking 2 of 3 in Chicago in the first week of April. The Padres returned the favor by taking 2 out of 3 at Petco Park a couple of weeks later.

WATCH — Meteorologist Megan Parry has the forecast for Game 1 at Wrigley Field:

Wrigley Field weather forecast as Padres prepare for Wild Card Game 1

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

WASHINGTON (AP) — A partisan standoff over health care and spending is threatening to trigger the first U.S. government shutdown in almost seven years, with Democrats and Republicans in Congress unable to find agreement even as thousands of federal workers stand to be furloughed or laid off.

The government will shut down at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday if the Senate does not pass a House measure that would extend federal funding for seven weeks while lawmakers finish their work on annual spending bills. Senate Democrats say they won’t vote for it unless Republicans include an extension of expiring health care benefits, among other demands, while President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans are refusing to negotiate, arguing that it's a stripped-down, “clean” bill that should be noncontroversial.

It's unclear if either side will blink before the deadline.

“It’s now in the president’s hands,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Monday after a meeting with Trump at the White House that yielded little apparent progress. “He can avoid the shutdown if he gets the Republican leaders to go along with what we want.”

Vice President JD Vance, who was also in the meeting, said afterward, “I think we’re headed into a shutdown, because the Democrats won’t do the right thing.”

While partisan stalemates over government spending are a frequent occurrence in Washington, the current impasse comes as Democrats see a rare opportunity to use their leverage to achieve policy goals and as their base voters are spoiling for a fight with Trump. Republicans who hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate will likely need at least eight votes from Democrats to end a filibuster and pass the bill with 60 votes, since Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky is expected to vote against it.

READ FULL STORY: https://www.10news.com/politics/congress/congress-deadlocked-as-government-shutdown-deadline-approaches-wednesday

Many criminals are shifting their focus from your money to your personal information.

WATCH — Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau shows how San Diegans can protect themselves from the increasing number of impersonation scams:



Yoga classes can continue to be held at San Diego beaches and parks following a ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In June, the court ruled that the city’s ban on groups of four or more people practicing yoga at public parks and beaches was a First Amendment violation.

The city filed an appeal in an attempt to have the case reheard, but the court upheld its decision on Monday.

WATCH — Reporter Laura Acevedo follows through with one of the local yoga instructors who filed the lawsuit against the city:

Yoga classes can continue at San Diego beaches after Monday appeals court ruling

