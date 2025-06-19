San Diego appeals ruling that suspended beach yoga ban

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The back-and-forth legal battle over yoga classes at San Diego beaches continues.

The City of San Diego has filed an appeal to a recent court decision that temporarily lifted a controversial ban.

Earlier in June, an appeals court issued a preliminary injunction against San Diego's prohibition on yoga classes with four or more people at public parks and beaches.

Yoga instructor Steve Hubbard and another teacher challenged the ban last year after the city implemented restrictions on group activities in public spaces.

While a district court initially ruled against the instructors, the appeals court determined that yoga qualifies as protected speech under the First Amendment.

