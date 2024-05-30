Point Loma restaurant volunteers its space for displaced beachside yoga class

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Following the City of San Diego's crackdown on beachside yoga, a restaurant in Point Loma volunteered its private space to a local yoga teacher.

Prior to the City's recent enforcement, Amy Baack's donation-based yoga class usually happened at Sunset Cliffs. After she was displaced, Jimmy's Famous American Tavern reached out to Baack, offering its waterfront lawn space to Baack.

"I was so grateful, honestly it was a light in a dark time because we’re feeling just very frustrated," says Baack.

Jimmy's culinary director, Nathan Coulon said they aren't taking a stance on the controversy but wanted to offer the space to those who still want to practice yoga near the water.

"We’re here to work together as a community and make the community better for everybody and we have this available," says Nathan Coulon.

The City's municipal code prohibits gatherings of more than four people engaged in commercial, recreational activity without a permit. According to students and instructors, they do not understand why the City is coming down on them.

The owners of Jimmy's Famous American Tavern said the instructors are free to use their space indefinitely.

