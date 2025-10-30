The Streamline: New safety measures in San Carlos; Trump trims China tariffs

Good Thursday morning!

Today, the City of San Diego is taking action to improve safety at a San Carlos intersection over a week after a 12-year-old boy’s death.

In what many observers called a high-stakes meeting, President Trump and Chinese President Xi made deals that will hopefully ease the U.S.-China trade war.

Another safe parking lot is coming to support San Diegans who are experiencing homelessness – this time at a location that used to be a public elementary school.

Shannon Smith

City of San Diego crews on Thursday are expected to install new stop signs at the San Carlos intersection where a 12-year-old boy was struck by a car and killed over a week ago.

Andrew Olsen and his two sisters were crossing at Jackson Drive and Lake Badin Avenue on Oct. 20 when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle. Andrew passed away and the two girls suffered serious injuries.

Following the tragedy, city officials announced new stop signs will be posted at Jackson Drive and Lake Badin Avenue, and lanes on Jackson Drive will be reduced from four to two.

Additionally, the speed limit on Jackson Drive — between Cowles Mountain and Lake Murray boulevards — is being dropped to 35 miles per hour.

The new safety features are expected to be completed by next summer, the city said.

Several area residents, including Shannon Smith, have complained to the city over the past year about Lake Badin Avenue.

The residents used the city’s Get It Done app to request a crosswalk be painted, but the city’s Traffic Engineering Department responded by closing the request.

In emails to the city, Smith asked for the speed to be lowered from 40 mph to 35 mph, and he warned that he saw a student stranded in the middle of the road as cars sped by.

In response, a city engineer submitted a request for a traffic calming study.

But months later, when Smith followed up to find out the status of the study, he said he never received a response.

City officials previously told ABC 10News that the area met safety standards, but after a new review, they found a higher risk of deadly crashes.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, look at each other after their summit meeting at Gimhae International Airport Jinping in Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.

President Donald Trump said he has made deals with China after meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday, the final day of a trip to Asia that was an opportunity for the leaders of the world’s two largest economies to stabilize relations after months of turmoil over trade issues.

The president told reporters aboard Air Force One that the U.S. would lower tariffs implemented earlier this year as punishment on China for its selling of chemicals used to make fentanyl from 20% to 10%. That brings the total combined tariff rate on China down from 57% to 47%

“I guess on the scale from 0 to 10 ... I would say the meeting was a 12,” Trump said aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington after spending five days in three Asian countries. Their meeting lasted an hour and 40 minutes in South Korea.

As part of the agreement, China will ramp up its purchase of soybeans and other farm products from the U.S.

The U.S. will also allow China to buy more semiconductors, while China will allow the purchase of rare earth minerals used in microchips and other tech.

Trump’s aggressive use of tariffs since returning to the White House for a second term combined with China’s retaliatory limits on exports of rare earth elements had given the meeting newfound urgency.

There is a mutual recognition that neither side wants to risk blowing up the world economy in ways that could jeopardize their own country’s fortunes.

Story by The Associated Press

A new study shows many cell phone users are paying a lot more on their bills than they should be.

New study reveals most cell phone users pay for unlimited data they don't use

A new safe parking lot will be available for San Diegans experiencing homelessness at the former Central Elementary School in City Heights.

This week, the San Diego Unified School District approved an agreement with the San Diego Housing Commission to use the unused parking lot at the school for families living in their vehicles.

Proposed safe parking lot at former San Diego Unified school takes another step

