The Streamline: San Diego Unified could begin process to rename Cesar Chavez Elementary School

Here is what you need to know in the Tuesday, March 24, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

This morning, we’re looking at the San Diego Unified School District’s process for renaming Cesar Chavez Elementary School after allegations of abuse surfaced against the labor rights icon.

Plus, we’re following through with a Navy sailor’s promise to her Marine veteran father, as she and her fellow service members deploy to the Middle East aboard the USS Boxer.

In your consumer news, the Better Business Bureau is warning about scams targeting those who believe they’ve won a big-money sweepstakes.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Tuesday, March 24 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Tuesday, March 24

TOP STORY

The San Diego Unified School District board on Tuesday will take the first step towards renaming Cesar Chavez Elementary School in Southcrest.

The move to change the school’s name comes after reported allegations that the labor rights leader sexually abused women and young girls for decades.

At Tuesday night’s board meeting, district leaders will discuss what comes next for the school. Additionally, the district plans to hold public meetings with families, students, and other community members to talk about a new name for the campus.

A district administrative regulation usually limits the district to one school name or mascot change each year, but the board will consider the item regardless, reflecting the significance and severity of the moment. If approved, the process will include the formation of a naming committee and opportunities for the community to provide input.

SD Unified Superintendent Fabi Bagula said of the name-changing process: “We are deeply mindful of the complexity of this moment and the impact it may have on our community. As a district, we are committed to creating space for thoughtful, respectful conversations and to supporting our educators and school communities throughout this process. Above all, we will remain focused on the well-being of our students and ensuring that our schools are places where every child feels safe, valued, and supported.”

SD Unified Board President Richard Barrera added: “As we change the name of Cesar Chavez Elementary School, I look forward to a process that pulls together students, families, educators and community leaders to honor the history of the farmworkers movement, and to develop a name that inspires future generations of young people to know they can make a positive difference in this world."

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BREAKING OVERNIGHT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airstrikes battered Iran and Iranian missiles and drones targeted Israel’s Tel Aviv and sites across the Mideast.

Those attacks came Tuesday after President Donald Trump said the United States was in talks with the Islamic Republic to end the war.

With thousands more U.S. Marines on their way to the Gulf, both sides firing intense barrages and Iran denying any negotiations are taking place, the war’s tempo remained high.

A day earlier, Trump delayed his self-imposed deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials from three countries said Pakistan has offered to host diplomatic talks.

But Iran remained defiant. The spokesman of its top military command said that the armed forces would fight “until complete victory.”

Strikes pound Tehran, missiles hit Israel as US seeks Iran talks

Story by The Associated Press



CONSUMER

It’s a dream come true for many: A knock on the door and a big check from Publishers Clearing House.

But the Better Business Bureau is warning that scammers are using that famous name to steal thousands of dollars.

WATCH — The BBB's Joe Ducey shows how to tell if that winning call is real or a complete rip-off:

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A Marine veteran whose daughter is serving on the San Diego-based USS Boxer spoke to ABC 10News about the ship’s deployment to the Middle East as the war with Iran continues.

T. Ellis said since his daughter deployed last week, he hasn’t been able to communicate with her.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through with the father as he worries over his daughter's safety while monitoring the conflict in the Middle East:

Marine vet praying for daughter deployed on ship in USS Boxer group

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