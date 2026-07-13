The Streamline: San Diego prepares for another week of high heat and humidity

Here is what you need to know in the July 13, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



San Diego County is preparing for another stretch of hot weather this week, with a chance of thunderstorms in parts of the region.

A search continues for an Oceanside woman who disappeared after heading out for a hike last week.

Cleanup efforts are ongoing along the San Diego River in Lakeside, where crews are removing debris left behind by homeless encampments.

WEEKEND WRAP-UP

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Monday, July 13 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Monday, July 13

TOP STORY

Most of San Diego County will escape the heat wave coming to Southern California this week, but the desert areas will reach triple digits and the mountains could see thunderstorms, forecasters said Monday.

Some inland areas will see moderate to major heat risk mid-week, with highs in the mid-70s along the coast, upper 80s to mid-90s in the valleys, the mountains reaching 91 on Wednesday, and triple digits in the deserts peaking at 108 on Wednesday, according the National Weather Service.

Downtown San Diego will peak at 79 degrees Wednesday, forecasters said.

USEFUL RESOURCES:



An increased chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly over the mountains is predicted each afternoon and evening this week.

"Any thunderstorms that develop will be accompanied by gusty and erratic winds, lightning, and brief, heavy rainfall," the NWS said. "For the first half of the week, Monday looks like the most likely day for more widespread showers and thunderstorms to develop over the mountains."

Low clouds are expected to linger into mid-morning in some coastal locations.

A beach hazards statement is in effect Sunday afternoon through Tuesday evening, with a higher risk of rip currents through Tuesday, the NWS said.

Astronomical high tides combined with a modest south swell are expected to create areas of coastal flooding in low-lying areas, boardwalks, beach parking lots and beach adjacent streets during evening high tides.

How to stay safe in the heat

Story by City News Service



MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

A desperate search continues for an Oceanside mother who has not been seen in a week.

Forty-four-year-old Angelica Brophy has been missing since July 6 after she failed to pick up her daughter from summer camp. Investigators say surveillance and parking records placed her at Harrah’s Casino and later at Palomar Mountain State Park, where an extensive multi-day search involving drones, dogs and volunteers turned up no sign of her.

Oceanside woman missing since July 6

CONSUMER

With families expected to spend nearly $875 on back-to-school shopping this year, shoppers are looking for ways to save through outlet deals, loyalty programs, and consignment events.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shares the useful tips that can significantly cut costs on clothing, shoes, and other essentials ahead of the first day of school:

Back-to-school shopping tips to help families save on clothes and supplies this year

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A major cleanup effort is transforming parts of the San Diego River in Lakeside thanks to a nonprofit group, with help from volunteers and the community.

A month after ABC 10News first reported on growing homeless encampments along the San Diego River, the Lakeside River Park Conservancy says crews have cleared nearly 10 tons of debris in just four days.

WATCH — East County reporter Tali Letoi shows how community support has helped fuel the ongoing cleanup effort that is only about halfway complete:

Lakeside nonprofit removes nearly 10 tons of trash from homeless encampments

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