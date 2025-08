SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With heat advisories set to take effect from 10 a.m. From Wednesday to 8 p.m. Friday, San Diego County has reminded the public that it has dozens of cool zones where you can beat the heat.

Most of them are places like libraries or other public buildings with air conditioning.

They're free and have bathrooms available. No appointments are necessary.

Follow this link to find the full list of cool zones around the county.