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Where to cool off amid the heat in San Diego County

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KGTV
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Posted

Scroll through the list below for areas to cool off in the summer heat across San Diego County.

  • William A. Wagner Aquatic Center - 3425 Hero Drive Oceanside, CA 92056
  • Las Posas Park Pool - 1387 W Borden Rd, San Marcos, CA 92069
  • Washington Park Pool - 501 N Rose St Escondido CA 92027
  • Swim Center - 13094 Civic Center Drive Poway, CA 92064
  • Carmel Mountain Swimming Pool - 12159 World Trade Drive San Diego, California 92128
  • Ned Baumer Aquatic Center - 10440 Black Mountain Rd, San Diego 92126
  • Kearny Mesa Swimming Pool - 3170 Armstrong St, San Diego 92111
  • Allied Gardens Swimming Pool - 6707 Glenroy Street, San Diego 92120
  • City Heights Swim Center - 4380 Landis Street, San Diego 92105
  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Pool - 6401 Skyline Dr San Diego, CA 92114
  • Vista Terrace Pool - 301 Athey Ave. San Ysidro, San Diego CA 92173
  • Loma Verde Aquatic Center - 1420 Loma Lane Chula Vista, CA 91911
  • Parkway Aquatic Center - 385 Park Way Chula Vista, CA 91910
  • Las Palmas Pool - 1800 E 22nd St, National City, CA 91950
  • Fletcher Hills Recreation Center & Pool - 2345 Center Street, El Cajon CA 92021
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