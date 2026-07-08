Where to cool off amid the heat in San Diego County

Scroll through the list below for areas to cool off in the summer heat across San Diego County.



William A. Wagner Aquatic Center - 3425 Hero Drive Oceanside, CA 92056

Las Posas Park Pool - 1387 W Borden Rd, San Marcos, CA 92069

Washington Park Pool - 501 N Rose St Escondido CA 92027

Swim Center - 13094 Civic Center Drive Poway, CA 92064

Carmel Mountain Swimming Pool - 12159 World Trade Drive San Diego, California 92128

Ned Baumer Aquatic Center - 10440 Black Mountain Rd, San Diego 92126

Kearny Mesa Swimming Pool - 3170 Armstrong St, San Diego 92111

Allied Gardens Swimming Pool - 6707 Glenroy Street, San Diego 92120

City Heights Swim Center - 4380 Landis Street, San Diego 92105

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Pool - 6401 Skyline Dr San Diego, CA 92114

Vista Terrace Pool - 301 Athey Ave. San Ysidro, San Diego CA 92173

Loma Verde Aquatic Center - 1420 Loma Lane Chula Vista, CA 91911

Parkway Aquatic Center - 385 Park Way Chula Vista, CA 91910

Las Palmas Pool - 1800 E 22nd St, National City, CA 91950

Fletcher Hills Recreation Center & Pool - 2345 Center Street, El Cajon CA 92021