The Streamline: San Diego, get ready for the hottest day of the week!

Here is what you need to know in the July 9, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



San Diego County is preparing for the hottest day of the week as a dangerous heat wave peaks. Meteorologist Megan Parry has the latest microclimate forecast to help you plan your day.

A major water main break flooded several busy Mid-City streets, causing road closures and sparking a large cleanup operation.

There’s renewed momentum for safer streets in Pacific Beach after another pedestrian was struck near the site of a deadly hit-and-run crash.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, July 9 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Thursday, July 9

TOP STORY

A lingering influx of extra-intense summertime heat will keep the eastern reaches of the San Diego area sweltering through the end of the workweek, generating potentially unhealthy temperatures in some areas.

In the local deserts, the hot spell will make for triple-digit thermometer readings -- possible reaching the 117-degree mark -- with nighttime lows mostly in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service. An NWS extreme-heat warning will remain in effect in those locales through at least 8 p.m. Friday.

For the same period, the federal agency has issued a less urgent heat advisory for the East County mountains, where temperatures into the upper 90s are expected.

EXTREME HEAT RESOURCES



Authorities advise people in the hottest spots to prevent heat-related ill health effects by drinking plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, staying out of the sun during the warmest times of the day, taking shelter in air- conditioned spaces if possible and checking up on at-risk friends, relatives and neighbors.

A modest light cooling trend is likely over the weekend as high pressure moves off to the northeast, according to meteorologists.

Story by City News Service



MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

Sideo.TV

A typically busy intersection in San Diego’s Mid-City area was shut down late Wednesday night after a water main ruptured under the roadway, sending water close to some nearby homes and businesses.

Just before midnight, city crews were called to the intersection of 54th Street and El Cajon Boulevard for a reported water main break.

As part of the repair effort, crews turned off water service in the neighborhood early Thursday morning. It was unknown how many residents and businesses were impacted by the shut-off.

Additionally, El Cajon Boulevard was closed in both directions between 52nd and 54th streets due to the repair work.



CONSUMER

Billions of dollars in federal and state aid are available to families, but many miss out simply because they don’t know the programs exist.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel explains how a new tool is helping families find and apply for that funding:

New tool helping families connect to financial assistance programs

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A recent crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Pacific Beach is resurfacing painful memories for the community.

The July 2 collision happened just steps from where a local pub manager was killed in a hit-and-run earlier this year.

WATCH — Max Goldwasser speaks with a woman gathering signatures in an effort to make neighborhood streets safer:

Woman struck in Pacific Beach crosswalk, reigniting safety concerns near site of fatal hit-and-run

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: