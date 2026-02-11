Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police release image of suspected car involved in a hit-and-run, killing a beloved restaurant worker

PB hit and run car 2/11/2026
San Diego County Crime Stoppers
PB hit and run car 2/11/2026
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers released a photo Wednesday of the suspect's car wanted in a hit-and-run collision in Pacific Beach.

The collision killed 41-year-old Qwente Bryant, who was the assistant general manager at Tavern at the Beach.

Police say Bryant was crossing the mid-block at 1400 Garnet Avenue when he was hit on Feb. 7, just after 2 a.m., while walking home from work.

PB hit and run map marked 2/11/2026

The vehicle continued eastbound on Garnet Avenue and was last seen driving north on 4500 Gresham Street.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved is a white Mercedes SUV, possibly an GLS or GLA model, with damage to its passenger side headlight.

Crimestoppers says it is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information on the location of the suspect or the vehicle, you can call SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 495-7861 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

