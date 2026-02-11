Police release image of suspected car involved in a hit-and-run, killing a beloved restaurant worker

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers released a photo Wednesday of the suspect's car wanted in a hit-and-run collision in Pacific Beach.

The collision killed 41-year-old Qwente Bryant, who was the assistant general manager at Tavern at the Beach.

WATCH: Pacific Beach mourns beloved restaurant worker killed in possible hit-and-run

Police say Bryant was crossing the mid-block at 1400 Garnet Avenue when he was hit on Feb. 7, just after 2 a.m., while walking home from work.

The vehicle continued eastbound on Garnet Avenue and was last seen driving north on 4500 Gresham Street.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved is a white Mercedes SUV, possibly an GLS or GLA model, with damage to its passenger side headlight.

Crimestoppers says it is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information on the location of the suspect or the vehicle, you can call SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 495-7861 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.