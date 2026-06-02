The Streamline: San Diegans hit the polls on California Primary Election Day

Here is what you need to know in the June 2, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



Polls open at 7 a.m. for California’s primary election, with several key races appearing too close to call in recent surveys.



In North County, investigators are releasing new details about an ATV ride that ended in tragedy over the weekend.



Joe Ducey from the Better Business Bureau explains how the latest phone software updates can help keep your personal information secure.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Tuesday, June 2 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Tuesday, June 2

TOP STORY

Election Day in San Diego County and across California is here, with voters set to decide key races including a wide-open governor’s contest and the pivotal 48th Congressional District.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 450,000 county voters have turned in ballots, with over 400,000 already processed out of 1.9 million registered voters locally.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 8 p.m. Voters have two options for casting ballots:



Casting ballots at an official vote center: https://www.sdvote.com/content/rov/en/elections/vote-center-locations.html

Drop off mail-in ballots at a drop box: https://www.sdvote.com/content/rov/en/elections/ballot-drop-box-locations.html

In the governor’s race, frontrunners include Xavier Becerra, Tom Steyer, Steve Hilton, and Chad Bianco, who are competing in a crowded primary to succeed term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom. The top two vote-getters will go head-to-head in a November run-off.

Meanwhile, in the newly redrawn 48th District spanning parts of San Diego and Riverside counties, Republican Jim Desmond — endorsed by former Rep. Darrell Issa and President Trump — faces multiple Democratic challengers including San Diego Councilmember Marni von Wilpert, Ammar Campa-Najjar and Kevin Patrick O’Neil.

While results for some races could begin to be released after 8 p.m. Tuesday, it could take days or even weeks before every eligible ballot is counted.

LATEST ELECTION COVERAGE :



MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

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Inland

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BREAKING OVERNIGHT

KGTV

Authorities released new information on an ATV crash in Valley Center that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital.

According to the California Highway Patrol, just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, two men were riding an ATV on a dirt road near the 16000 block of Skype Way when they plummeted down an embankment.

Emergency responders located the men and airlifted them to an area hospital.

The CHP said the 45-year-old driver died from his injuries after arrival, while the 29-year-old passenger was expected to survive after suffering non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, the CHP said.



CONSUMER

Do you frequently put off those cell phone updates? Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau explains why you need to make updating your mobile device a top priority.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

An 18-year-old Walmart employee, Keyeon Martin, was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Eastlake Chula Vista store, reportedly while defending himself during a confrontation with a customer who pulled a gun.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through with loved ones who remember Martin as a friendly young man who enjoyed his job and dreamed of starting his own e-commerce business:

Loved ones mourn South Bay teen killed while working at Walmart

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