Poll: Desmond leads 48th District race, many voters remain undecided

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Republican Jim Desmond is leading the race for California's 48th Congressional District while a quarter of prospective voters remain undecided ahead of the June primary.

In the race for the congressional seat, 29 percent of those asked said they would vote for Republican Jim Desmond, while 25 percent said they are still undecided, 10 percent said they'd cast their vote for Republican Kevin Patrick O'Neil, 9 percent said they'd vote for Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar., and 9 percent said they would vote for Democrat Marni von Wilpert.

A total of 57 percent of those asked said there are too many candidates in the race. Meanwhile, 70 percent of those asked said they disapprove of the job Congress is doing, and 56 percent expressed disapproval for the job President Donald Trump is doing.

A total of 56 percent of those asked disapprove of the job Immigration and Customs Enforcement is doing, while 51 percent said they believe ICE is making Americans less safe.

On the war in Iran, 60 percent of those polled said they disapprove, while 56 percent said the war is making Americans less safe.

Asked about the biggest issue facing Congress right now, 23 percent cited inflation and the economy, 23 percent cited threats to democracy, and 12 percent said election security.

For this poll, SurveyUSA interviewed 645 adults from California's redistricted 48th congressional District from May 8 through May 14, 2026.

Click here to view the complete poll results.