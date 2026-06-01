POLL: Steve Hilton, Tom Steyer lead in statewide poll ahead of June primary, cost of living a top issue

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new poll shows who is leading the California gubernatorial race and what issues are top of mind ahead of the June primary.

In a statewide poll, Steve Hilton and Tom Steyer tied with 20 percent, while 17 percent of those asked said they'd vote for Becerra, and 11 percent said they'd vote for Chad Bianco.

In San Diego County, the poll shows Steve Hilton leading with 21 percent. 19 percent of those asked said they'd vote for Xavier Becerra, 16 percent for Tom Steyer, and 12 percent for Chad Bianco.

Countywide, 60 percent of those asked said there are too many gubernatorial candidates in the race.

When asked about the most important issues facing California right now, the cost of living topped the list at 48 percent, with homelessness coming in at 12 percent, and housing at 11 percent.

A majority of those asked in San Diego County, 67 percent, said the state should fund programs such as Medi-Cal, and CalFresh after Congress cut funding. In the statewide poll, 65 percent of those asked said the state should fund the programs.

As California grapples with a budget gap, 36 percent of San Diegans asked said the governor and legislature should deal with it through a combination of cuts to spending, higher taxes, and running a deficit. 36 percent of statewide voters also support a combination approach.

If it appeared on the November ballot, 61 percent of San Diegans said they would vote yes on a billionaires tax. Statewide, that number was 59 percent.

This SurveyUSA poll was conducted in partnership with the San Diego Union-Tribune. To conduct the statewide poll, SurveyUSA interviewed 1,600 adults from across California from May 28 through May 31. For the San Diego County results, SurveyUSA interviewed 900 adults from May 27 through May 31.