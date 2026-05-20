Man, 18, shot dead in Walmart parking lot in east Chula Vista; suspect arrested

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Chula Vista’s Eastlake neighborhood, police said.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart in the 1300 block of Eastlake Parkway just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday due to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a victim with a single gunshot wound and performed life-saving measures. The victim was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for further treatment, but police said he died after arrival.

The victim was identified by police as a male resident of Chula Vista.

Police stated, “After the shooting, the suspect called 911 to report the incident and waited for responding officers to contact him nearby. The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Thomas Perez of Chula Vista. The initial investigation revealed Perez and the victim were involved in a mutual fight when Perez produced a holstered firearm from his waistband and shot the victim.”

Perez was taken to San Diego County Jail and booked on a murder charge, according to police.

The shooting is under investigation; no other injuries were reported.