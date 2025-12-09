The Streamline: Previewing license plate camera vote, holiday package scam texts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning, San Diego!

The city council faces a big decision on whether San Diego police can keep using license plate reader cameras that have helped solve hundreds of cases — but have also raised serious privacy concerns. The debate has divided the community, with rally-goers demanding an end to the program while police defend them as a crucial tool.

We’re also following the heartbreaking story of a Lemon Grove family still waiting for justice one year after their 12-year-old son was killed, warning you about holiday delivery scams flooding phones across the country, and tracking a warm week ahead in the forecast.

STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Tuesday, Dec. 9 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Dec. 9, 2025

TOP STORY

The San Diego City Council will decide Tuesday whether the police department can continue using automated license plate reader cameras that have sparked intense debate over privacy concerns and data sharing practices.

The Flock Safety camera system has led to more than 400 arrests and helped recover more than 460 stolen vehicles, according to San Diego Police Department data. The cameras have assisted in 600 investigations since the program began.

However, community leaders and some city council members held a rally ahead of the vote, calling for the city to end the camera program. Critics claim data from the cameras has been shared with outside agencies, like Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and used to track women seeking reproductive care.

WATCH: ABC 10News reporter Adam Campos breaks down the issue

PREVIEW: San Diego City Council to vote on automated license plate cameras

"I believe that all San Diegans have a right to privacy. We have a right to safety, and with this system in place, none of us are safe," says Hamara Yusufi, a concerned citizen at the rally.

The claim about data sharing is misleading; state law prohibits SDPD from sharing data with out-of-state or federal agencies.

However, an audit found that the setting to block those law enforcement agencies was turned off for about three weeks when the program first began. During that time, out-of-state agencies made nearly 13,000 searches. The mistake was fixed immediately after it was discovered.

SDPD defended the program as cost-effective and necessary given staffing shortages.

"It's cost-efficient, roughly $2 to $3 million a year to run this program. When our police department is actually 1,000 police officers short of what it would need to meet the essential ratio that other big cities have of police officers to citizens," says District 7 Councilmember Raul Campillo.

The board is recommending that the city continue using the cameras only if the city agrees to implement the recommended changes. Those changes include better auditing of the system and ensuring Flock Safety, the camera company, follows city policies.

A map of the camera's locations can be viewed here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:



MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

COAST

INLAND

MOUNTAINS

DESERT

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

The San Diego Police Department says an investigation was underway after an infant was found dead in a restroom on Mission Bay.

According to police, the incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. after an employee discovered the infant boy's body inside a portable restroom while conducting a "routine waste removal" on the 1600 block of West Mission Bay Drive.

San Diego Fire-Rescue, San Diego Lifeguards, and the San Diego Police Department responded to the scene, where the infant was pronounced dead.

"SDPD’s Homicide Unit was notified of the suspicious circumstances and a pediatric death investigation was initiated," police said.

The identity of the infant and his parents is unknown at this time, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

CONSUMER

With holiday package deliveries at their peak, scammers are flooding phones with fake delivery texts designed to steal money and personal information. Joe Ducey from the Better Business Bureau explains how to identify legitimate messages from fraudulent ones.

Some fake texts are easy to spot. Amazon scam messages frequently contain obvious misspellings and suspicious contest offers that legitimate companies would never send.

Fraudulent FedEx texts typically request updated information and include suspicious links. Real FedEx texts address recipients by name, include specific package details and never ask customers to click links for updates.

Fake UPS messages often claim delivery delays and request payments through links.

Legitimate UPS texts only originate from three specific numbers: "94601," "69877," or "48515." The company never asks customers to click links for payments.

Postal Service scam texts commonly request additional information to complete delivery.

USPS confirmed that legitimate texts never contain any links whatsoever.

Rather than clicking text links, customers should log into their official accounts or visit legitimate company websites directly to verify delivery information.

Scammers use these tactics to steal money, plant viruses or harvest personal data from unsuspecting recipients.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A Lemon Grove family continues searching for justice one year after 12-year-old Elijah Smith was shot and killed at an abandoned house party in National City.

One year later, still no charges have been filed for his death.

Sofia Smith, Elijah's mother, said the past year has been too painful to bear. The family had to move houses and started attending bi-weekly support groups for families who have lost a loved one to gun violence.

"It was too hard to live where we lived. Everywhere I looked, I saw Elijah," Smith said.

WATCH: ABC 10News reporter Dani Miskell has stayed in touch with the family throughout their grieving process

Family of 12-year-old homicide victim still seeks justice one year later

ABC 10News met with Elijah's older sister, Oakley Smith, on the day of his funeral, the same day Detective Mark Segal with the National City Police Department explained why the investigation faced challenges obtaining information from teenagers.

"They're just hesitant about being labeled a snitch or rat or going against their friends or their group and potentially being the one that helps police," Segal said back in December 2024.

In March, National City Police announced they arrested 19-year-old Carlos Maldonado in connection with Elijah Smith's homicide.

However, Maldonado was not charged with Elijah's murder and was later released from custody because a judge needed more evidence.

In October, Maldonado was sentenced to nine months in county jail for another case on unrelated assault and gun charges.

Since then, there have been no new developments in Elijah's case.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:



Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: