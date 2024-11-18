12-year-old victim's family speaks out after fatal shooting in National City

We're hearing for the first time from the family of 12-year-old Elijah Smith, who was killed in a shooting at a house party in National City Friday night.

Elijah's older sister, Oakley, and mother, Sophia, said they want justice, not just for Elijah, but for all the victims who were shot at that party Friday night.

There's still no description of what the suspect looked like, but the National City Police Department said there were hundreds of teenagers at that party.

The police and Elijah's family are asking if anyone has a video or knows any small detail about the shooting, to call Crime Stoppers or go to the National City Police Department.

Sophia Alvarez Smith, Elijah's mother, said, "It's not fair that I have to bury my 12-year-old son because some people think it's so easy to grab a gun and shoot somebody. It's not right."

Sophia said Elijah loved to dance, loved motorcycles and Air Jordan shoes, and was just a normal kid.

Sophia said she was out of town Friday night, so Elijah was staying with his sister Oakley.

Elijah did not tell his mom or his sister that he was going to that party, and they still do not know who he was with at that party Friday night.

National City Police said a physical altercation led to the shooting

Oakley said her baby brother was innocent by-standard in that shooting. She called her brother her little 'Road Dawg'.

"He's just as an innocent soul," Smith said. "Beautiful, happy, loving, and cared about everybody. Biggest heart in the world. He doesn't need to be remembered as this day. That happened to him, we want him to be remembered as everything he truly was."

Oakley started this GoFundMe for her brother's funeral service, which is set for December 7th, according to the Gofundme page. It's also going to help support the family as they take time off work to grieve.

To submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers, call Detective Taylor at 619-336-4482 or Detective Slanlon at 619-335-4465.