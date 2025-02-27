Loved ones meet at IB Pier to remember 12-year-old killed in unsolved shooting

IMPERIAL BEACH (KGTV) — Heartbroken family and friends gathered on Wednesday at the Imperial Beach Pier to honor 12-year-old Elijah Smith, who would have celebrated his 13th birthday.

Smith's mother, Sofia Alvarez Smith, said there were many good memories with her son Elijah at the pier.

"We had a good time here," Alvarez Smith said. "We took Elijah many times on the pier, and he'd fish and catch a lot of stingrays."

Smith's older sister Oakley said, "We miss him every single day. There are times when we're just sitting there, and we'll start crying."

Elijah's father, Eleazar Smith, said, "We want justice for Elijah, and we don't want his case to go cold."

On his 13th birthday, Smith's family and loved ones released balloons at the pier to keep his memory alive. However, they still wait for justice to see Smith's case solved.

Smith was shot and killed last November when he was at a party at an abandoned house in National City.Four others were injured out of hundreds who were in attendance at the party, according to detectives.

Despite the large crowd and potential witnesses at the party, police have yet to identify the shooter.

Back in December, Detective Mark Segal with the National City Police Department said solving Smith's case came with unique challenges, mainly because the age group of potential witnesses was mostly teenagers.

"There's probably fear of retribution for attending that party, and we're having a hard time with young people coming forward to share what they know," Segal said. "They're just hesitant about being labeled a snitch or rat or going against their friends or their group and potentially being the one that helps police."

Segal said they have received numerous anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers, but no arrests have been made yet.

However, Segal said he is hopeful to solve Smith's case in the coming months.

Detective Segal is urging anyone with information to come forward.

A $1,000 reward is being offered through Crime Stoppers for tips that lead to a felony arrest.

In the future, Smith's family hopes to raise extra money to help increase that reward amount. To help out, Oakley Smith can be contacted here.

To submit an anonymous tip, click here: https://p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=409#