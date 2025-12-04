The Streamline: New information on person of interest in Southcrest human remains case

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning, San Diego!

In this edition of The Streamline newsletter, we have new information on the investigation into human remains discovered earlier this week in Southcrest, as authorities have named a person of interest in the investigation. Team 10 uncovered the man's violent criminal history spanning decades.

We’re also looking at why December might be the perfect time to buy a car, tracking king tides and Santa Ana winds in Megan’s microclimate forecasts, and following through on a $1.2 million settlement in a discrimination case against the Grossmont Union High School District.

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, Dec. 4 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025

A man already charged with murder is now a person of interest in the human remains investigation in Southcrest. As of Thursday morning, investigators were still excavating at the crime scene located at 3443 Newton Ave.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office has named Dwight William Rhone, a 74-year-old man who used to live at the property, as the person of interest.

Rhone is already behind bars in connection to the Oct. 2023 killing of Bernardo Moreno. Moreno's body was found as crews put out a brush fire on the 905 freeway. After a lengthy investigation, Rhone was named the suspect in that case and arrested in Dec. 2024. He's accused of shooting Moreno and then burning his body.

Investigators say the case at the Newton Ave. home stems from that 2023 homicide.

At this point, it's still unclear whose remains were found and how they got there.

Investigators indicated earlier in the week that there would be a press conference at some point; however, one has yet to be scheduled.

When Rhone was named the person of interest, Team 10 dug into his background and found a lengthy, violent criminal history.

Team 10 went to court on Wednesday to glean more about Rhone's past after learning he had lived at the home where the human remains were found on Tuesday; court documents indicate he had lived there since at least 2002.

WATCH: Team 10 investigator Austin Grabish reviewed court documents indicating Rhone has been in and out of prison for decades

Man named person of interest after human remains found has violent history

One court filing from 2019 stated that since 1969 Rhone had at least 17 felony convictions and seven misdemeanor convictions.

Rhone has an unspecified mental illness, according to one court document reviewed by Team 10.

Rhone has been named a person of interest, but has not been charged in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

If you're in the market to buy a car, experts say December is the month to do it. Car shoppers currently have the upper hand as dealerships and lenders compete to close out the year strong.

Karl Albright, the general manager of National City Auto Center, says there are numerous opportunities for buyers to secure better deals right now.

"There are a lot of specials going on. We've got banks fighting for their financing because everyone wants to close out the year strong. Dealers want to close out all their incentives and get everything done because whatever you don't use by the end of the year, it's a new budget next year," Albright said.

However, getting the best price requires preparation before stepping onto the dealership lot. Shoppers should know what type of car they're looking for, research pricing, and establish a clear budget.

WATCH: 10News consumer reporter Marie Coronel breaks down data from Kelly Blue Book and gives insight on how to strategically run credit checks

December offers best car buying deals as dealers push year-end sales

The Grossmont Union High School District has agreed to pay $1.2 million to a former employee who filed a lawsuit last year alleging she was harassed for opposing the board's "anti-LGBTQ agenda."

Rose Tagnesi worked for the district for over 28 years and claims her boss told her to keep a "low profile" because if board members found out she was gay, they wouldn't approve a promotion for her.

In 2024, Team 10 reported the former special education director alleged in court documents that a board trustee referred to Tagnesi and another school employee as "witches" who were part of an "LGBTQ coven."

WATCH: See Austin Grabish's investigative piece from last year below

Lawsuit alleges school trustee referred to lesbian as ‘witch’ part of ‘LGBTQ coven’

You can find statements from Tagnesi and the school district in the full version of this story.

