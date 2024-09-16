Lawsuit alleges school trustee referred to lesbian as ‘witch’ part of ‘LGBTQ coven’

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — The former special education director for the Grossmont Union High School District is suing her former employer, alleging she was discriminated against because of her sexual orientation.

In a lawsuit filed in San Diego Superior Court last month, Rose Tagnesi alleges she faced harassment and retaliation for opposing the Grossmont board's "anti-LGBTQ agenda."

"I want justice, and I want accountability, but most of all, I want it to stop, and I want there to be some awareness that it's happening," Tagnesi said in an interview with Team 10.

The former administrator worked for the district for over 28 years and claims her boss told her at one point she had to keep a "low profile" because if board members found out she was gay, they wouldn't approve a promotion for her.

The lawsuit alleges board trustee Jim Kelly referred to Tagnesi and a female staffer who reported to her as "witches" who were part of an "LGBTQ coven."

Kelly made disparaging comments saying the staffer wasn't qualified for her job and only got it because "she is hot" and Tagnesi is a lesbian, the lawsuit claims.

‘One down, one to go’

Tagnesi alleges in court documents the Grossmont board hired an attorney to conduct the "witch hunt" and find any reason to push her and other staff who didn't align with "East County values" out of the district.

The lawsuit says the attorney sent a text message saying, "one down and one to go," referring to Tagnesi as the next employee the board was "targeting."

Court documents say Tagnesi's supervisor put her on paid administrative leave in Aug. 2023, pending the outcome of an investigation related to her conduct and performance.

She left the district in February and now works as a special education director for another school system.

"I've never been told what I did. I've never been told what I was accused of doing. I've never been even asked a question," Tagnesi said.

Allegations false: trustee

The lawsuit says Tagnesi got many promotions during her career with the district.

In 2022, the Association of California School Administrators gave Tagnesi the Administrator of the Year in Special Education award, court documents say.

During one of her recent reviews, Tagnesi's supervisor said her performance was "extraordinary given the unique challenges placed on special educators."

The lawsuit claims that her boss previously wrote that Tagnesi "continues to do an outstanding job" and commended her for meeting goals, completing projects and being vital in collaboration.

"I dedicated my life to working with kids with disabilities, and to have this happen to me after 30 years of all the work, it was so painful. It was so traumatic," Tagnesi told Team 10's Austin Grabish.

Board trustee Kelly told Team 10 that the allegations in the lawsuit were false and would be dealt with through the legal system.

"Anyone can allege anything in a complaint, regardless of how false. We are confident that when the matter is fully litigated, the district and all of those who are the subject of the accusations will be fully vindicated," he said in an email.

A spokesperson for the district declined to comment further on the lawsuit.