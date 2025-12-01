The Streamline: Low flu vaccination rates, Cyber Monday in full swing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Welcome back, San Diego!

Hope you had a great Thanksgiving – now it’s time to ease back into the work week with the stories that matter most.

This Monday edition of The Streamline tackles a growing health concern as flu season ramps up with alarmingly low vaccination rates across the county. We’re also examining how new legislation could help prevent tragic crashes in residential neighborhoods following last week’s heartbreaking hit-and-run in Escondido.

Plus, anchor Max Goldwasser is back with his Weekend Wrap-Up to catch you up on everything you might have missed while enjoying that turkey coma.

WEEKEND WRAP-UP

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Monday, Dec. 1 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Monday, Dec. 1, 2025

TOP STORY

San Diego County health officials are sounding the alarm as December begins, marking the heart of peak flu and COVID season with concerning vaccination rates and rising cases.

Only one in five San Diego residents has received their flu shot this year, according to county data, as health officials warn this could be one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory.

The timing is particularly troubling as offices and schools typically see increased absences during this period due to spiking flu cases - a trend already emerging across the county.

Recent data shows COVID cases dipped right before the holidays, while flu cases rose significantly. Just the week before Thanksgiving, more than 160 people had already caught the virus and nine required hospitalization.

Adding to concerns is the spread of a new, severe flu strain called Subclade K, which reports show is causing more severe symptoms in seniors and children under 5.

Last year marked one of the deadliest flu seasons for children in San Diego, with seven deaths reported.

A doctor at Rady Children's Hospital says it's not too late to get vaccinated, which will be especially important this winter.

"The vaccine, especially for flu and for COVID, might not prevent a person from getting the flu, meaning getting, you know, cold-like symptoms, a little bit of fever, runny nose. But what it does do is it helps to prevent those severe complications that lands that person in the hospital," the doctor said.

While this year's vaccine isn't a perfect match for circulating strains, it will provide protection against severe illness for individuals and families.

The county operates six public health centers and multiple community clinics offering both flu and COVID vaccinations. Residents can find the closest location by visiting the county's vaccine locator or calling 2-1-1.

FORECAST

Max's Monday Morning Forecast: Dec. 1, 2025

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

At least one person was killed in a head-on crash on San Felipe Road Sunday afternoon, and several others were seriously injured.

The crash happened a little after 3 p.m. Cal FIre says one of the cars caught on fire, and firefighters had to rescue at least one person from that vehicle.

Emergency crews had to shut down both lanes at Scissors Crossing.

According to Cal Fire, at least two other people suffered major injuries.

ABC 10News is working to get more information on the other victims involved in this crash.

CONSUMER

More customers are turning to online shopping for convenience, and retailers are capitalizing on this trend by promoting numerous deals for Cyber Monday. As shoppers seek the best prices, experts recommend several strategies to maximize savings.

"I've been looking at the websites of the brands I frequently buy from, because I don't want to pay full price for those," said Vernita, a shopper preparing for Cyber Monday deals.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel takes a closer look at how shoppers are taking advantage of price tracking tools to make the most of Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday shoppers turn to price tracking and research to find best deals

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

The Escondido community is still mourning following the arrest of a 44-year-old man in connection with the hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old boy dead.

Aiden was hit by a car on Nov. 26 as he went into the street to get a soccer ball. The crash happened in front of his house. He was taken to Rady Children's Hospital, where he later died.

Aiden is being remembered for the joy he brought to life.

“He had a big personality, I would just say happy. He, he loved to play, he, he was a happy kid. He had a big personality,” said Irene Gonzales, Aiden’s aunt.

WATCH: ABC 10News reporter Ava Kershner examines how SB 720 could play a role in preventing crashes like this in the future

Escondido community pushing for safer streets after child killed in hit-and-run

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: