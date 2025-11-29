Escondido Police arrest man for hit-and-run of 11-year-old boy

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — Escondido police arrested 44-year-old Hector Baldera Amador for felony hit and run early Saturday in connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy on East Washington Avenue earlier this week.

Amador was booked into the Vista Detention Facility, and the vehicle involved in the crash was also recovered.

Just after 5 p.m. on November 26th, 11-year-old Aiden Antonio Torres De Paz was hit by a car in front of his house trying to get a soccer ball, according to witness accounts. The driver left the scene. Aiden was taken to Rady Children's Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“We are grateful and appreciative for the trust and partnership our police department shares with the community, which aided in the identification and arrest of the driver in this tragic incident,” said Chief of Police Ken Plunkett.