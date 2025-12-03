The Streamline: Human remains discovered in Southcrest; cloudy start to day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning, San Diego!

A major investigation unfolded in Southcrest Tuesday after multiple law enforcement agencies discovered human remains at a Newton Avenue property. With the FBI, CHP, SDPD and the DA’s Office all involved, neighbors are left with serious questions about what happened in their community.

We're also revisiting cases in which people were detained during their green card interviews and taking a look at some free events your whole family can enjoy as the holiday season ramps up.

Plus, Meteorologist Megan Parry expects a cloudy start to the day before Santa Ana winds return this evening.

People in the Southcrest neighborhood still have a lot of questions after several law enforcement agencies found human remains on a Newton Avenue property Tuesday morning. The FBI, California Highway Patrol, San Diego Police Department and San Diego County District Attorney's Office were on the scene all day Tuesday.

It's rare to see this many agencies involved with a single case; investigators are working to learn who the remains belong to and how long they've been there.

CHP was the agency that received the initial tip about human remains possibly being at the Newton Ave. property, which is near 35th Street and National Avenue.

The FBI helped SDPD get a search warrant for the home, and they eventually found the remains. Investigators in hazmat suits responded to the scene as well, and a large work area was established next to the home.

One neighbor told ABC 10News they knew something was off when they noticed "suspicious vehicles" in the area since Sunday.

"We were like, 'OK, that's very alarming.' It's very weird. We think maybe it's some ICE agents camping out. When we came to the scene, we were immediately informed by them that they were CHP and FBI," Arturo Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the people who live in that home have been there for about a year. Other neighbors said the previous owner lived there for years and did not let people over on that side of the home.

SDPD's Cold Case detectives and the DA's Office are leading this investigation. Police say they'll hold a press conference in the coming days.

The holiday season brings celebrations with friends and family, but it's also when wallets take a hit from expenses. Fortunately, there are plenty of things to do around San Diego that won't cost a dime.

Some of the top free events around the area include December Nights in Balboa Park, Chula Vista's Starlight Parade down Third Avenue and the Parade of Lights that illuminates the San Diego Bay.

"Even if you don't have money, the holiday spirit isn't just for those with money. You also deserve to have a bit of joy that doesn't require you to spend, spend, spend. So I would encourage people to come out... there's free parking," Daisy Romero, owner of El Cholo's Kid gift shop in Chula Vista, said about the Starlight Parade.

Several people who were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement during their green card interviews are now being released, raising questions from attorneys and family members about recent enforcement actions targeting people in legal immigration processes.

Hanne Daguman, a Norwegian woman, was among those detained by ICE at her green card interview in mid-November. She spent eight days in custody before being released two days before Thanksgiving after her husband posted a $1,500 bond.

"It was the worst period of my life. It was awful," Daguman said on a video call with ABC 10News reporter Laura Acevedo.

ICE and immigration services have told ABC 10News they may arrest anyone unlawfully present in the U.S., including at USCIS offices. However, attorneys and couples working to adjust their status say they don't understand the reasoning behind the detentions, especially since the individuals are now out of custody and able to continue their green card cases.

