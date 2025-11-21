ICE detentions at USCIS offices continue, Norwegian diabetic woman detained

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Norwegian woman was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement during what was supposed to be a routine green card interview in San Diego, highlighting a new detention tactic that immigration attorneys say is becoming more common.

Hanne Daguman was arrested Monday at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office downtown after acknowledging she had overstayed her visa. Her husband, Joshua Daguman, said the interview seemed to be going well before three ICE officers entered the room.

"We went to our interview, we got called in, an hour and a half of questions, and it seems like we were doing great," Joshua Daguman said. "When my wife signed on the iPad that she had an overstay, three officers came in with like bulletproof vests, with their badges. She gives me a card, says, 'scan this', We're gonna arrest your wife for an overstay on her visa."

The couple has been married for over a year. They got married in Mission Bay, an area where they frequently spend time with friends and family. Hanne Daguman originally came to the U.S. on a student visa, then completed her year of temporary employment authorization, but that status had expired, making her what's called a visa overstay.

Hanne Daguman is now being held at the Otay Mesa Detention Center. Her husband expressed particular concern about her medical care, as she is a Type 1 diabetic.

"You need your glucose. They took out her glucose monitoring system, so she doesn't know if she's low or high," Joshua Daguman said.

CoreCivic, which operates the detention center, said it cannot comment on specific medical records but stated that it is committed to providing access to high-quality medical and mental health care for those in custody, including those with diabetes. The company said three nutritious meals are provided daily, including meals that support specialized diets.

ICE told ABC 10News Monday that they are committed to enforcing federal immigration laws and said individuals unlawfully present in the U.S., including those out of status in places like USCIS offices, may face arrest, detention, and removal.

The Dagumans' case represents part of what attorneys describe as a new detention tactic that hasn't stopped despite growing concerns. Joshua Daguman has hired an attorney to fight his wife's case, and she has a court date scheduled for Monday.

