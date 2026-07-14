The Streamline: Heat wave grips San Diego County; suit filed over University Ave. project

Here is what you need to know in the July 14, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



A dangerous heat wave has moved into San Diego County, bringing triple-digit temperatures to the deserts and scorching conditions inland.

Construction on a long-running University Avenue project is finally complete, but a major legal fight is now underway. We’re following an area business owner demanding the city and SDG&E compensate for years of lost revenue.

Scammers are now targeting your social calendar, disguising their schemes as celebrations and events people love to attend.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Tuesday, July 14 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Tuesday, July 14

TOP STORY

Temperatures will continue climbing across inland portions of San Diego County Tuesday as forecasters warned that the hottest weather of the week remains ahead.

While coastal communities will largely avoid the worst of the heat, inland valleys, mountains and deserts are expected to warm steadily as high pressure strengthens over the Southwest, according to the National Weather Service.

An extreme heat warning will take effect Wednesday morning for the county's valleys and mountains and remain in effect through Thursday evening. A heat advisory will also be issued for coastal areas during the same period.

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Forecasters said Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures reaching well into the 90s in the mountains and inland valleys while climbing into the triple digits in the deserts.

Low temperatures will offer little relief, remaining in the 70s overnight in many inland communities.

"Vulnerable populations and those who are outside for long periods will have a greater chance to see heat impacts and related illnesses," the weather service said.

Monsoonal moisture is expected to decrease through midweek as the high- pressure system expands over Southern California, reducing but not eliminating the possibility of mountain storms.

Forecasters said there remains a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms over the mountains through the middle of the week.

The National Weather Service also warned that astronomical high tides combined with a south swell could continue producing minor coastal flooding in low-lying areas, beach parking lots and boardwalks during evening high tides through Tuesday night.

An elevated risk of rip currents is expected to continue through Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to ease by Friday and into the weekend as the ridge of high pressure weakens and onshore flow strengthens, forecasters said. Humidity is expected to linger, however, and monsoonal storm chances could increase again late in the week.

Story by City News Service



MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. launched strikes on Iran early Tuesday, hours after President Donald Trump vowed to reinstate an American blockade of Iranian ports and charge ships for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded with attacks on Middle East allies of the U.S.

The actions leave in tatters an interim deal meant to pause the fighting, reopen a waterway that is a crucial passage for the world’s energy supplies, and give negotiators time to hammer out a permanent end to the war. Instead, fighting has once again engulfed the region and threatened the global economy. Unless a diplomatic solution is found quickly, it could intensify into all-out war.

The focus of the conflict now is the strait, through which a fifth of all traded crude oil and natural gas passed in peacetime. Iran effectively shut the passage during the war by attacking and threatening ships — a tactic that proved its greatest strategic advantage since it sent the price of oil, fertilizer and other goods soaring at a time when world leaders were already struggling to address a rising cost of living.

The interim deal was supposed to reopen the waterway, but Iran has attacked some ships moving through the strait.

The U.S. has now threatened to reopen the strait by force — but experts say that will require a much bigger armada if not tens of thousands of American troops on Iranian soil. It’s possible Trump will back down, as he has previously.

Attacks resume across the Mideast

The U.S. military’s Central Command said it struck several areas in Iran, targeting “coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites and maritime capabilities.” Iran acknowledged the strikes, but provided no immediate casualty or damage assessments.

“These strikes will continue imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” the U.S. military said.

Moments after the military announced the new strikes, Trump called it “another major attack” and said the U.S. was "putting the blockade back.”

Iran responded with attacks targeting Bahrain, Jordan and three tankers that traveled through the strait.

Two of the ships were associated with the United Arab Emirates and were set ablaze for a time. The Emirati Defense Ministry said the attack on the tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah killed one mariner and wounded eight others. The Emirates threatened to retaliate.

Dutch shipping firm Stolt Tankers said that one of its ships came under attack around the time. The attack on the Stolt Magnesium off Oman in the Arabian Sea sparked a fire in the engine room, but the company said all the mariners aboard were safe.

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard claimed the attack on the Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, saying the vessels “ignored repeated warnings.” Iran has targeted ships that use a route through the strait that passes near Oman outside of its territorial waters.

Hours after the U.S. said it ended its campaign of strikes, the Iranian city of Bushehr on the Persian Gulf was hit in at least four locations, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. It again raised the possibility that Gulf Arab states were launching unclaimed attacks on Iran to try to deter it from targeting them.

Bahrain also came under renewed attack early Tuesday morning as Iran retaliated over the latest round of U.S. airstrikes. Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, sounded its missile alert sirens three times, urging people to seek shelter.

Jordan’s military separately said it intercepted four missiles from Iran. Jordan hosts U.S. forces and has come under attack by Tehran in recent days.

Interim deal is in peril

Exchanges of fire in recent days had already cast doubt on the interim peace deal — now almost halfway through the 60-day period in which negotiators were supposed to agree to a final accord, which also was meant to address Iran’s disputed nuclear program and other issues.

But Trump's vow to impose a blockade further imperils it. Washington lifted a blockade it imposed in mid-April as part of the deal. The U.S. military said it will resume it at midnight in Dubai.

“We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE,” Trump said on social media. “All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait.”

But the president said the U.S. would impose a fee for protecting other ships: 20% of the value of cargo to help cover “any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security.”

That's a change to longstanding U.S. policy. The U.S. Navy has fought for freedom of navigation on the seas since the Barbary Wars in the early 19th century and the War of 1812. It's also a departure from recent U.S. promises that the strait would remain open to all without tolls — recently offered by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on a trip to the region.

Under the interim deal, Iran agreed that passage through the strait would remain free of charge for 60 days — but the agreement left open what would happen after. Iran asserts it has the right to manage traffic through the strait and potentially charge fees. The U.S. has disputed that.

Any attempt by the U.S. or Iran to charge fees would violate global norms on freedom of navigation and raise tensions, likely causing further economic disruption far beyond the region.

The price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose to a one-month high of over $87 in trading Tuesday, still well below the nearly $120 reached at the height of the war but threatening to make costs everywhere higher.

Negotiations between Israel and Lebanon will resume

Lebanese and Israeli delegations were expected to meet in Rome on Tuesday to continue U.S.-mediated negotiations. Shortly after the U.S. and Israel launched the war on Feb. 28, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah joined the conflict in support of its ally, Iran, and began attacking Israel. Israel responded with a ground invasion of Lebanon.

Last month, Lebanon and Israel announced a “framework agreement” outlining the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon in exchange for the disarmament of Hezbollah. On the ground, however, the agreement has stalled.

Before the fighting around the strait intensified, Israel’s war against Hezbollah in Lebanon repeatedly threatened to derail the interim deal. A truce now exists in Lebanon, but it remains unclear whether it will hold if the U.S. and Iran return to full-scale war.

Story by Jon Gambrell, Associated Press



CONSUMER

WATCH — Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau explains how scammers are using the art of surprise and fun as a new tactic to steal your personal information:

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A City Heights business owner is suing the City of San Diego and San Diego Gas & Electric, claiming a lengthy construction project cost his business millions in lost revenue.

The University Avenue project began in early 2023 and, although it wrapped up earlier this year, several businesses say they lost customers and income and were forced to make major financial changes just to stay afloat.

WATCH — Reporter Adam Campos speaks with Supermercado Murphy’s owner Ron Kassab about the project’s impact on his business and the reasoning behind his $2 million lawsuit:

City Heights business files lawsuit over impact of University Avenue project

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