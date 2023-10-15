City Heights business owners growing tired of University Ave. construction project

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego is already a year into a project to add new roundabouts on University Avenue between Fairmont and Euclid avenues. With construction delays, City Heights business owners fear if the project lasts as long as the city plans, they aren't going to survive.

Business owners Mazda Mehraz are Sundeyp Singh are among those crammed inside the construction zone.

"We've lost almost 70% of the business," Mehraz, who owns Dan's Smog Check Station, says. "People, they tell me, 'I have to go, I'm sorry I couldn’t get to your business.'"

Mehraz says the construction is happening on a heavily traveled road that is now too narrow, congested, and lacking parking. He says cars get stuck behind buses constantly, and they decide they can't wait any longer before taking their business elsewhere.

"I'm struggling with my nails right now. Something has to be done," he says.

The city's contractorstarted the project last October. The project will add new roundabouts, medians and crosswalks above ground, in addition to more work below ground.

But delays have stalled construction, which is still just in phase one, of a two-phase project.

"It's been absolutely disastrous," Singh, who owns Select Cleaners & Laundry says.

The City of San Diego told ABC 10News that previously undetected utility issues and cold and wet conditions have slowed down the first phase of the project. It estimates the installation of the storm drain system and the north sidewalk and curb extensions are 75% completed, while the north side electrical and irrigation are approximately 80% done.

Phase one is not scheduled to be done until the summer of 2024.

"This is the longest thing I've ever seen in my life," Singh says of the construction area, questioning why they've blocked off so much of the road at one time.

"We've lost 95% of the foot traffic that comes into the (dry cleaners)," he says.

Both Singh and Mehraz question why it is taking so long, and believe the workers are frequently not working.

They say they have reached out to the city multiple times looking for a better answer. They believe that if the project goes as long as it's scheduled to, in addition to the next phase, businesses in the area will go under.

"They want us to be dead for three years. What? Work for ourselves? Work hard and make zero dollars? That's what this whole system is about?" Singh wonders.