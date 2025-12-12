The Streamline: Spotlight on Safe Surrender; update on Baby Izaiah and his family

Here is what's happening in the Streamline newsletter for Friday, Dec. 12:

Authorities are searching for answers after an infant was found dead in a Mission Bay porta-potty, and the tragic discovery has put the spotlight on a confidential lifeline that offers help to parents in crisis.

Plus, a local school district is taking action over an inappropriate livestream was filmed in a North County high school gym.

Anchor Melissa Mecija follows through with the family of Baby Izaiah, who survived the unimaginable 15 years ago.

As San Diego Police continue to investigate the discovery of a deceased infant boy in a Mission Bay porta-potty, local child safety advocates are reminding the public that California’s Safe Surrender law provides legal and confidential options for parents in crisis.

Under the state law, a parent or guardian can legally and anonymously surrender a newborn — up to 72 hours old — at any designated site with no names and no questions asked.

Aside from hospitals, all San Diego fire stations are designated Safe Surrender sites with visible signage. Locations can be found at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/cs/safe_arms_for_newborns.html.

At Sharp Mary Birch Hospital, one of the region’s busiest maternity hospitals, social workers said many parents don’t know this resource exists.

“I don't think parents know that it's here. I think that when people are pregnant and scared, it's hard to find the information,” said San Diego-based social worker Rose Bloomberg-Rissman.

About half of the country has what’s called “safe haven boxes” to add another layer of anonymity. A baby can be safely placed inside a climate-controlled box with no questions asked.

Though not currently in California, the Safe Haven Alliance — the group that provides the boxes — wants to have them available everywhere with the goal to keep newborns safe.

“There are no consequences. Nobody's in trouble; the goal is to keep babies safe,” Bloomberg-Rissman said.

A California hotline to help parents find a nearby Safe Surrender location is available at 877-BABY-SAF (877-222-9723).

“Once a baby is surrendered, we provide immediate medical care and connect them to long-term support. It’s entirely confidential,” Bloomberg-Rissman told ABC 10News.

The San Dieguito Union High School District is taking action after weeks of growing frustration from students and parents over an inappropriate Twitch livestream filmed inside a Carmel Valley high school gym last weekend.

With the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates for the third time this year, many Americans are wondering what the change will mean for their daily finances.

While the quarter-point cut won’t transform budgets overnight, experts say it may slowly bring relief to some borrowers and offer opportunities for those who approach it wisely.

He was known throughout San Diego as “Baby Izaiah.”

Fifteen years ago, 18-month-old Izaiah Wallis was struck by a drunken driver while out for a walk with his grandfather in Oceanside in his stroller.

The crash left Izaiah permanently disabled and needing around-the-clock care. Today, his mother Lucy Verde continues her unwavering dedication as his sole caregiver while raising two other children.

Verde's daily routine begins early in the morning with Izaiah's medications. She removes his nighttime ventilator, performs breathing treatments, changes his diaper and gets him ready for the day in his wheelchair. This is just part of caring for Izaiah while also raising 2-year-old Kiara and 13-year-old Caliah.

"It's the love I have for my kids, the smiles I see on their face. That's what keeps me going," Verde said. "I want to do whatever I can to make them happy and to care for them."

Since the 2010 crash, Izaiah has undergone countless surgeries. When asked how many procedures he's had, Verde simply said there were too many to count. In the last two years alone, he's had two major surgeries.

Looking ahead to 2026, Verde tries to take life day by day rather than focusing too far into the future.

"I do hope that there's less hospital stays. I do hope that Izaiah can get back to school. I do hope that he can get back to like his more of himself," Verde said.

