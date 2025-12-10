Woman guards Mission Bay porta-potty where baby in second trimester was found dead

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Detectives in San Diego are investigating the death of a baby boy found inside a porta-potty in Mission Bay on Monday.

Autopsy results are expected on Tuesday to determine whether the infant died before being abandoned or as a result of the abandonment.

Detective Christopher Leahy, with the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit, said a sanitary worker with Diamond Environmental Services discovered the baby inside the tank among human waste while cleaning the portable restroom on Monday.

The discovery has deeply affected the community, particularly one woman who has been living in the parking lot where the incident occurred.

"He's an angel. That baby could've grown up to be anything in the world," said Cynthia Green, who didn't know the baby or who left him but has been guarding the bathroom.

Green, who is currently unhoused, used what little cash she had to buy flowers, balloons, and a card for the baby boy.

"I'm protecting this bathroom because no one should be allowed to go into this bathroom and disrespect this baby that was left here," Green said.

Leahy confirmed the baby was a boy. He also said the medical examiner determined it was approximately 27 weeks into the gestational period, placing it in the final weeks of his second trimester.

"We don't know how it happened, so we don't know if the mother intended to discard the child, but we're hoping to identify who the mother is and have a conversation with her," Leahy said.

There is no person of interest at this time, however, Leahy said their unit is reviewing CCTV camera footage and has already interviewed numerous potential witnesses on Monday. The autopsy results will determine what charges the person who left the baby could potentially face, depending on whether the death occurred before or after the abandonment.

Leahy emphasized that people who feel unable to care for a baby have other options available to them.

"Fire stations, there's no questions asked, hospitals," Leahy said.

Green echoed similar sentiments about available alternatives.

"My thoughts on this is you have so many options to go if you don't want the baby," Green said.

The County of San Diego also has safe places for parents to surrender newborns under California's Safely Surrendered Baby Law.

To learn more the County's program, Safe Arms for Newborns, or about other options, click here.