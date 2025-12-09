Twitch streamer films 'inappropriate' content in high school gym

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Twitch streamer rented out Canyon Crest Academy's gymnasium to film a 24-hour livestream that included adult content, leaving students, parents, and community members upset over the inappropriate use of school facilities.

The stream, which was presented by Fansly — a platform similar to OnlyFans where creators charge for exclusive photos and videos — showed people in the gym engaging in various activities, including games, fighting, men getting their legs waxed, and a man licking a woman's foot. The video also featured women in revealing clothing.

Students at the San Diego County school said they were unable to use their gym on Friday because of the setup for the streaming event.

"I don't know what kind of oversight happens there, but a lot of the stuff that we saw on set or online, it was just mostly kind of childlike activities happening, and then there was some kind of weird thing going on at the end," Sievenpiper said.

Another student expressed concern about creators from adult platforms being brought to the school campus.

"I think there were some creators brought in from that platform that I definitely have a problem with because I just think there's no place for that in a school area," the student said.

Canyon Crest Academy's principal sent a letter to parents calling the stream "inappropriate and distasteful." The principal said the production violated standards set by both the district and the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation.

The school's nonprofit foundation, which actually rented out the gymnasium, approved the rental to a New Hampshire-based production company in October. According to the foundation's executive director, no inappropriate content was disclosed at the time, and the production company signed a contract agreeing to create PG-13 content.

"I think the school they definitely should have looked into like more of what these people do," said Alex Hassanein, a senior at the school.

The foundation is now consulting with legal counsel to review what occurred and determine next steps. Officials said they sincerely apologize for the incident.

"At the end of the day, it's kind of the school's choice; money is money for the school. It doesn't sound like anything particularly extreme happened. Um, I find it kind of odd and maybe in poor taste," Sievenpiper said.

An attorney for the streamer and the production company told ABC 10News there was no adult content streamed at the school and that they followed all of their contractual obligations. They say the school was put on notice about what was taking place in the gym and that no kids were present because it happened on a weekend.

The attorney says the letter the school's principal sent to parents was inaccurate and again that they complied with all requirements.

