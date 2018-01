ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- Two people have been arrested on drug-related charges after police say they received a large shipment of pills in the mail.

Escondido Police were contacted by federal law enforcement after a package containing 5,700 Xanax pills was shipped from Great Britain to Escondido.

Police found even more Xanax pills after serving a search warrant in Escondido.

RELATED: Couple accused of using drones to sell drugs in Riverside

Police arrested Christian Wolfkiel, 22, and Colin Frank, 23. Both Wolfkiel and Frank were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent for sales.

“Prescription drug abuse is a significant problem not only Escondido, but in communities throughout our nation. Our officers and detectives will continue to work closely with community organizations and law enforcement partners to create a drug free Escondido,” said Escondido Police Chief Craig Carter.

RELATED: U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seize 6 tons of drugs worth $9.1 million

Police encourage anyone with unused medications to dispose of them. Unused medications can be disposed of at the Escondido Police and Fire Headquarters during business hours.

RELATED: Man wanted on suspicion of selling drugs to Carmel Valley students