Police release photo of Pacific Beach sexual assault suspect

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police are searching for a man they say snuck through a window into a Pacific Beach home and sexually assaulted a sleeping woman.

On Oct. 1, police said 55-year-old Jeffrey Hanze, also known as "Jeffrey Hanre," snuck into a home in the 900 block of Chalcedony Street, located off Mission Boulevard, just before 2 a.m.

Once inside, police say he sexually assaulted a woman as she was sleeping, before fleeing the area in an unknown direction.

Hanze is wanted for sexual assault and burglary. He is described as a white male who is balding, with blue eyes, standing about 6' tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

He is considered extremely dangerous, according to SDPD, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call SDPD at 619-531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.